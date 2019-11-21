Sun Life U.S. names Paula Bartgis as CIO

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. announced today that it has named Paula Bartgis as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Bartgis will have responsibility for the company's Information Technology operations, focused on delivering outstanding client experiences through innovative digital, data and analytic tools and practices.

Bartgis joins Sun Life from Voya Financial where she most recently served as senior vice president of its Enterprise Project Management Office.

Paula Bartgis, the new CIO for Sun Life U.S.

"Paula is an accomplished technology transformation leader known for creating high-performing teams and producing successful outcomes for clients," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Our clients expect simplified interactions and continually advancing capabilities. Paula's deep tech experience and proven track record of orchestrating complex, large-scale initiatives make her ideally suited to lead our next-generation solutions to deliver on our client commitments while fueling business growth."

Bartgis has held a number of leadership roles during her 30-year career in technology and engineering, financial and operational planning, organizational design, and project and portfolio management. At Voya, she also served as the head of Enterprise Transformation, Technology and Project Management Office, and led teams at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) overseeing acquisition integration and business transformation. Earlier, she served as vice president of engineering and information systems at The Travelers Companies.

"I'm excited to join Sun Life, which is a forward-thinking organization invested in the client experience," said Bartgis. "Technology is an area of constant change at the heart of an enterprise, connecting internal and external stakeholders and driving progress. I look forward to harnessing the creative mindset at Sun Life to help shape the future of the digital insurtech enterprise."

Bartgis invented an assessment framework to measure project delivery effectiveness, which was patented for MassMutual. She holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Florida Institute of Technology.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the hilippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,063 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

