Sun Life U.S. President Dan Fishbein, M.D., joins Dean's Advisory Board at Boston University School of Medicine

"I am humbled and honored to join Dr. Antman's advisory board at my alma mater," said Fishbein. "Although I chose a business path in the employee benefits industry, I draw on my medical education from BUSM every day to help ensure our products and services both complement and support the health and wellbeing of every covered member. I look forward to working with the board to help the school continue its success in both educating new physicians and conducting groundbreaking research."

Upon graduation from BUSM, Fishbein decided to pursue a career in business, first focusing on managed care, addressing health and wellness for people covered under employer medical plans. In his early career at Mass Mutual, he helped establish one of the first insurer physician and hospital networks. With New York Life, he led development of products and provider networks nationally, and then led the company's NYLCare Health Plan of Maine, broadening healthcare options for the state and across New England. At Aetna, Fishbein led health plans in New England, created new business models, and led the company's Specialty Businesses. Fishbein joined Sun Life U.S. as president in 2014, contributing his medical insights and expertise to Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services. These include Sun Life's Work is Healthy (WisH) philosophy, a goal-oriented approach to helping disabled members return to gainful employment following an illness or injury, supplemental health offerings, which help close financial gaps in health insurance, and insurance protection for employers who self-fund their health plans through Sun Life's industry-leading stop-loss business.

The BUSM Dean's Advisory Board members are selected to serve for three years, and include many prominent M.D.s, M.D./PhDs, M.D.s in politics and business, and parents of students. Board members also provide philanthropic support to the school – Fishbein will be supporting the M.D./MBA program and the Rebecca Lee Crumpler Scholarship Fund, named for the first Black woman to receive a medical degree in 1864. She graduated from the New England Female Medical College, which would become BUSM after incorporation into the university in 1873. The Rebecca Lee Crumpler scholarship raises funds to help Black women attend BUSM.

"I am excited to help bring more diverse students into the field of medicine, an important step to improving access to healthcare and addressing health disparities in the U.S.," added Fishbein.

"I am delighted to have Dan Fishbein join the School's advisory board, as he brings a unique group health perspective to our school," said Dean Antman. "As an alumnus who chose to pursue a business path, Dan understands how medical training can be applied to various disciplines in impactful ways. I look forward to working with him and engaging his expertise."

Fishbein also currently serves on the Board of Collective Health (San Francisco), and is a board member of Spurwink Services, a large non-profit behavioral health provider in Maine.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,186 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About Boston University School of Medicine

Originally established in 1848 as the New England Female Medical College, and incorporated into Boston University in 1873, Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) today is a leading academic medical center with an enrollment of more than 700 medical students and 950 students pursuing degrees in graduate medical sciences. BUSM faculty contribute to more than 668 active grants and contracts, with total anticipated awards valued at more than $693 million in amyloidosis, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, cancer, infectious diseases, pulmonary disease and dermatology, among other areas. The School's teaching affiliates include Boston Medical Center, its primary teaching hospital, the Boston VA Healthcare System, Kaiser Permanente in northern California, as well as Boston HealthNet, a network of 15 community health centers. For more information, please visit http://www.bumc.bu.edu/busm/

Media contacts:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

781-800-3609

[email protected]

Gina Maria Wilczewski

Boston University School of Medicine

617-358-7838

[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.