Sun Life U.S. re-opens Wellesley office with new, modern design, featuring areas for collaboration and socializing, including patio with fireplace

The office design not only promotes productivity but wellness as well, offering amenities like bike and walking paths, treadmill desk offices, locker rooms with showers, a yoga/fitness room, a prayer/meditation room, and a relaxation room that can be utilized by nursing mothers or any employee who needs time for themselves.

"Our newly designed and renovated Wellesley office is part of how we see the future of work, as we rethink the way we use office space and interact with our colleagues," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We want our office to be a magnet, not a mandate. Employees decide for themselves whether to come to work at one of our offices but, when they do, they get a unique, modern setting that meets all their needs, whether they are running a large meeting, hosting a client, going for a workout, or just looking for a comfortable place to catch up on email."

The new office design also prioritizes sustainability, a global focus for Sun Life. LED lighting is used throughout the building, along with water-efficient facilities, several areas of greenery, including moss walls, and an active waste recycling system.

The Wellesley facility is one of seven major offices supporting Sun Life U.S., most of which have a similar future-of-work design. The two most recent openings are brand new Sun Life offices in Hartford, Conn., and Portland, Maine, two major hubs for the health and benefits industry.

The redesigned Wellesley office can accommodate up to 890 employees, with more than 1,300 workstations, allowing people to utilize different areas throughout the day, depending on the work they're doing. Currently, more than 1,300 Sun Life U.S. employees live within commuting distance of the Wellesley office.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

