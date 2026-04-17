Sun Life U.S. receives Top Workplaces award from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for third consecutive year

MILWAUKEE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's 2026 Top Workplaces for the third consecutive year. Sun Life established a presence in Wisconsin after its 2022 acquisition of DentaQuest, which has had an office in Milwaukee for more than 10 years. In 2025, the company moved to a new office space in Bayshore Center, offering state-of-the-art workstations, hybrid meeting technology and an immersive work café.

Sun Life and DentaQuest office ribbon cutting, Milwaukee Speed Speed

"Receiving this recognition again in Milwaukee shows that our purpose-driven culture is resonating with our local DentaQuest team and supporting our shared goals," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We understand the importance of a progressive approach to benefits, employee engagement and flexibility, meeting our employees where they are. When you show your employees they are cared for, it inspires their work and drives individual and business success."

Sun Life's Milwaukee office is a DentaQuest employee hub, supporting operations for one of the largest dental insurers in the country. Alongside a large commercial dental business, DentaQuest is the largest Medicaid dental provider in the U.S., with more than 30 million members in 22 states.

Top Workplaces is a regional and national recognition program run by survey provider, Energage, and is based on employee feedback and information about company benefits and culture. Sun Life U.S. continuously receives Top Place to Work recognitions throughout the country, including USA Today (five consecutive years); the Boston Globe (seven consecutive years); Hartford Courant (four consecutive years) and Kansas City Business Journal.

Sun Life is committed to a supportive and collaborative culture that prioritizes people and encourages everyone to bring their full, authentic selves to work. In addition to Energage Top Place to Work recognitions, Sun Life U.S. has received awards from Forbes for America's Best Large Employers, and receives the Great Places to Work designation each year.

With offices throughout the country and one in Waterford, Ireland, Sun Life U.S. employees work in a flexible, hybrid model, deciding when they will work from an office or from home. Employees who do not live near one of Sun Life's offices work virtually.

For more information about working at Sun Life, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/careers/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media Contact:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.