Sun Life U.S. receives workplace awards from Kansas City Star and Business Journal

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Place to Work in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal and Kansas City Star. With several consecutive years of recognition in Boston, Hartford, Conn. and nationally, as well as newer recognition in Baltimore and Milwaukee, Sun Life has established itself as an employer of choice around the country. Both recognitions are based on factors like employee programs, engagement, culture, benefits, social responsibility and career development. The Kansas City Star recognition is facilitated by employee surveys through Energage.

Kansas City Top Work Places 2025

"We are proud of our caring and purpose-driven culture," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We show employees they are valued and help them understand how their work contributes to the overall goals of the business. Connecting people to what they do strengthens us as a company and a workforce, and it shows in our high levels of employee engagement and a near 95% retention rate."

Employees based in Kansas City support Sun Life's disability, life, dental, stop-loss, and other product offerings, as well as technology, client support, and other services.

In total, Sun Life U.S. has hub offices in six cities across the U.S.: Baltimore; Hartford, Conn.; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee; Portland, Maine; and Wellesley, Mass., as well as an office in Waterford, Ireland. Sun Life provides its employees with a flexible, hybrid work model that allows them to decide which days to use the office. With this approach, employees determine where they will be most productive each day and experience better work/life balance.

As a leader in the benefits space, Sun Life offers a broad range of meaningful benefits to its employees, including generous paid family and medical leave, mental health support, healthcare navigation, menopause care and other health and wellness services. Sun Life also offers a sabbatical program, which is available to all employees every five years of employment.

For more information about working at Sun Life, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/careers/.

To learn more about Sun Life's workplace awards and recognitions, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/inclusion-at-sun-life/recognition-and-partnerships/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

