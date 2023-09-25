Sun Life U.S. to sponsor and exhibit at 2023 Workday Rising

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. will sponsor and exhibit at Workday Rising, a four-day event in San Francisco starting tomorrow, which will feature Workday's newest innovations in AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) among its extensive community of customers and partners. Sun Life U.S. is committed to making care and benefits easier for its clients and members by offering digital solutions that simplify the benefits management process, partnering with the best human resource management platforms in the industry.

Sun Life offers real-time absence connectivity, including intermittent leave management, which syncs calendars for scheduled leaves, and results in fewer errors, less manual work for HR, and easier navigation for managers. Absence management connectivity also creates and updates leaves in real time while consolidating leaves for HR and automating the return-to-work process, helping employers retain valued employees when their leave ends.

"Absence management is a key concern for many employers, particularly as the landscape of paid and unpaid leave laws continues to grow in scope and complexity," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Life, Absence and Disability. "We are committed to working with our clients to achieve solutions that meet their unique, day-to-day and long-term needs, including intermittent leave management."

In addition to absence management, Sun Life offers a robust suite of digital solutions that create connectivity with clients and provide a more seamless, automated benefit management experience. These capabilities include:

Real-time Evidence of Insurability (EOI) updates – This speeds up the EOI process and automates coverage decisions and notifications, while reducing potential for error.

Automated billing – Details are collected directly by Sun Life for instant, secure premium calculations, and automation of the billing process.

Sun Life will be at booth #217 at Workday Rising, with additional information and demonstrations of its absence management and other digital capabilities. Click here for more information about Sun Life's API connectivity capabilities and other digital solutions.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

469-938-1050

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.