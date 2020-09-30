Sun-Maid Offers New Options for a Healthier Halloween With Reimagined Snacks, Ideas for Family Fun

New Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins After the success of popular Yogurt Covered Raisin mashups like Strawberry and Vanilla and Chocolate and Vanilla, Sun-Maid reveals its latest raisin recipe flavor: Peanut Butter. Peanut Butter is perfected for the Yogurt Covered Raisin and pairs for two new products: Chocolate and Peanut Butter Yogurt Covered Raisins and PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins. These new combinations are the first new Yogurt Covered Raisin offerings of 2020 and create 10 kid-friendly flavors in Sun-Maid's mix of Yogurt Covered Raisin options. Sun-Maid Yogurt Covered Raisins are non-GMO and always made with natural flavors.

The chocolate and peanut butter combination is made with whole fruit with a raisin at the core, surrounded by a creamy mix of rich chocolate and nutty peanut butter. Inspired by the peanut butter cup, the new release comes just in time for Halloween when the popular flavor combination sweeps shelves. PB&J: The classic marriage makes its way to whole fruit with a familiar flavor for kids and parents. Made with strawberry – PB&J Yogurt Covered Raisins pack a sweet and savory punch and a welcome alternative to or complement for the traditional sandwich.

The new mashups are available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger and Ahold.

Sour Raisin Snacks, Yogurt Covered Raisins in Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging

Adding even more inspiration for spirited fun, Sun-Maid is releasing limited edition, glow-in-the-dark packaging in Sour Raisin Snacks and Yogurt Covered Raisin variety packs. The Halloween-themed Sour Raisin Snacks come in 24 fun size pouches with 12 Strawberry and 12 Blue Raspberry flavors. The Sun-Maid Yogurt Covered Raisin snacks for Halloween are available in an 18-fun-sized pouch box including Chocolate and Vanilla covered raisins. Available via Walmart.com and Amazon.com, the packages feature bats that glow after being held up to a UV or smartphone light.

Sun-Maid Sour Raisin Snacks are fruit snacks the way nature intended – they taste like sour candy but are whole fruit. Taking the raisin up a level, Sun-Maid uses golden raisins and simply adds a little sour pucker of natural fruit flavoring. No added sugar, and northing artificial – these treats provide an entirely new flavor experience. Sour Raisin Snacks come in four flavors for other tastes – including Watermelon and Mixed Berry in addition to Strawberry and Blue Raspberry.

Recipes for Reimagining Halloween

With the rules and comfort levels around traditional Halloween festivities uncertain, Sun-Maid asked real moms how they are putting a new spin on the holiday. Here are 10 ideas to help Halloween stay fun and festive for families this year:

Have a Halloween Pumpkin "Egg Hunt" – Hide eggs throughout the house or yard, and have the kids dress up in Halloween PJs or a costume for a sweet Halloween scavenger hunt – Christina P. (@christina.patricio)

– Hide eggs throughout the house or yard, and have the kids dress up in Halloween PJs or a costume for a sweet Halloween scavenger hunt – Christina P. (@christina.patricio) Fill up a Basket for You've Been Booed – Challenge people to spread random acts of kindness to people by filling a basket with cute things for Halloween for both children and adults – include better-for-you snacks, like Yogurt Covered Raisins – Jeannie S. (@string_fields)

– Challenge people to spread random acts of kindness to people by filling a basket with cute things for Halloween for both children and adults – include better-for-you snacks, like Yogurt Covered Raisins – Jeannie S. (@string_fields) Dress Up Every Day from Now Until October 31 – I don't know what Halloween will look like yet this year, but I know that starting November 1 st my kids start to plan out costumes for Halloween the following year. – Daysha P. (@dayshapedersen)

– I don't know what Halloween will look like yet this year, but I know that starting my kids start to plan out costumes for Halloween the following year. – Daysha P. (@dayshapedersen) Hand Out "Harvest Bags" – Fill easy-to-access grab bags fun for both kids and parents, with treats like Yogurt Covered Raisins and put them in a spot for neighbors to come pick them up. – Brittne M. (@brittnemast)

– Fill easy-to-access grab bags fun for both kids and parents, with treats like Yogurt Covered Raisins and put them in a spot for neighbors to come pick them up. – Brittne M. (@brittnemast) Engineer a "Reverse Trick or Treat" – Choose an organization or a person in need, gather donations, put in a box and add a little extra treat with a nice quote. – Jacqueline S. (@jaquelinespadoni)

– Choose an organization or a person in need, gather donations, put in a box and add a little extra treat with a nice quote. – Jacqueline S. (@jaquelinespadoni) Host a "Scary Movie & Snack Night" – Cuddle up and watch a Halloween movie, along with some snacks and popcorn. – Joanna G. (@cupofjo)

– Cuddle up and watch a Halloween movie, along with some snacks and popcorn. – Joanna G. (@cupofjo) Hang Treats from a Clothesline – In lieu of a bucket of candy, hang individual treats with clothespins. – Jennifer B. (@jenniferborget)

– In lieu of a bucket of candy, hang individual treats with clothespins. – Jennifer B. (@jenniferborget) Pack a Halloween Treat for Lunch – Make tissue paper pumpkins out of things like Sour Raisin Snacks and include as a special holiday treat. – Eva M. (@thehappilyeva)

– Make tissue paper pumpkins out of things like Sour Raisin Snacks and include as a special holiday treat. – Eva M. (@thehappilyeva) Create Classroom Party Contributions – Make or give a Halloween "candy" dish to give to teachers and include wrapped treats for easy and safe distribution. – Heather R. (@briebrieblooms)

– Make or give a Halloween "candy" dish to give to teachers and include wrapped treats for easy and safe distribution. – Heather R. (@briebrieblooms) Incorporate Treats into Traditions – Pack bags for any outings like pumpkin picking and give the kids a little extra fun – like Sour Raisin Snacks. – Mary W. (@downtownchicmoms)

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

SOURCE Sun-Maid Growers of California