Sun-Maid's Chief Imagination Wrangler Harry Overly Releases Video Statement on Company's Commitment to Imagination

Feb 24, 2021, 09:00 ET

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You might not think of Sun-Maid as an imaginative company (just yet!), but Sun-Maid imagines a world where anything is possible. After all, by creating delicious snacks from whole fruit, Sun-Maid has made the unbelievable attainable. While imagination has already transformed the humble raisin into a range of whole fruit-based snacks, Sun-Maid is now thinking bigger and acting more boldly to bring imagination to life through a company-wide commitment, which you can see firsthand from this video by Harry Overly, former President and CEO, now Chief Imagination Wrangler at Sun-Maid Growers of California.

Want to get in on the imagination fun? There are only a few days left for parents to help their kids apply (ages 6-12) for one of five open seats on Sun-Maid's new Board of Imagination. If selected, your child will receive $5,000 in the form of a 529 donation, $5,000 for to their school, as well as a year's supply of Sun-Maid snacks – not to mention bragging rights by having the inside scoop for future innovative and imaginative snacks to come. Time is ticking, be sure to apply by 9AM (EST)March 1st.  Learn more at www.sunmaid.com/imaginethat

About Sun-Maid Growers of California
Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time.  For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.

