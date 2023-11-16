Sun Outdoors Frontier Town Wins Prestigious Mega Park of the Year Award at OHCE2023

Blue Water Development's managed property honored as a cherished outdoor western experience for 60 years

OCEAN CITY, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development, a leading provider of outdoor hospitality experiences, is proud to announce that its esteemed property, Sun Outdoors Frontier Town, has been named Mega Park of the Year Award at the 2023 Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo (OHCE), formerly known as the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC) Awards. This award is a testament to Frontier Town's dedication to providing an exceptional outdoor hospitality experience to its guests.

Situated in the heart of Berlin, Maryland, Sun Outdoors Frontier Town has been a cherished destination for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and nature lovers for numerous years. The resort is rooted in the Western experience introduced by its founders in 1959. Guests are treated to daily western themed shows by class act performers from throughout the country. When they're not experiencing the thrills of an OK Corral shoot out or Native American traditional dance demonstration, guests can find different fun experiences throughout the park. The brand-new ropes course is available as well as a heart-pounding zip line course. Families can also enjoy the traditional camping experience, with a recently renovated mini-golf course, full-service ice cream parlor, an oversized arcade, restaurants, camp stores, boat docks and piers, jet ski rentals, daily activities, nature trails, charter boast fishing, a dog park and more!

"We are thrilled to receive the Mega Park of the Year Award at OHCE2023," said Nicole Burrell General Manager at Sun Outdoors Frontier Town. "This recognition recognizes our dedication to delivering memorable outdoor experiences that exceed our guests' expectations. Our gratitude goes out to our incredible staff, our loyal guests, and everyone who has contributed to Sun Outdoors Frontier Town's outstanding reputation."

The OHCE2023 Awards ceremony took place on November 8th in Kansas City, MO, where Blue Water Development was presented its award in front of an audience of industry leaders, and fellow park operators, with Burrell on site as well as the company's CEO Todd Burbage. The award was presented by OHI (Outdoor Hospitality Industry), formerly known as the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC). This prestigious award acknowledges Blue Water Development's continuous efforts to enhance its facilities and amenities, ensuring that every visitor has an unforgettable experience.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn | Facebook

