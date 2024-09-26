Sun Pharma Presents New Clinical Efficacy and Safety Data in Severe Dermatological Conditions at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

New data demonstrate improved hair satisfaction in more than 95% of patients taking deuruxolitinib and clinically meaningful improvements in depression and anxiety from baseline to Week 24

Studies also confirm dose optimization, with results demonstrating greater response with 8 mg tablets twice-daily as compared to higher once-daily dosing

MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or affiliated companies, "Sun Pharma") today announced that it will present abstracts across its dermatology portfolio at the 33rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress being held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 25-28, 2024.

Three abstracts, accepted for podium and poster presentation, will highlight clinical efficacy and safety data of LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, an oral selective inhibitor of Janus Kinases (JAK) JAK1 and JAK2 approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata (AA). Notably, data presented in the podium presentation (FC04.04) found a greater proportion (95%) of patients taking deuruxolitinib 8 mg twice a day showed improvement in their hair satisfaction scores, compared to baseline over the 24-week period. Satisfaction with hair regrowth is imperative, as a significant number of patients with AA experience depression and anxiety due to the visible nature of the disease.1 The company will also share results in two additional posters for deuruxolitinib, which showed clinically meaningful improvement in anxiety and depression among patients taking deuruxolitinib to treat their severe AA (P2022) as well as dose optimization for deuruxolitinib at 8 mg (P2081).

"Deuruxolitinib targets the immune mechanisms behind alopecia areata, providing patients with an effective treatment option," said Arash Mostaghimi, MD, MPA, MPH, FAAD, Vice Chair, Clinical Trials and Innovation and Director, Inpatient Dermatology, Brigham and Women's Hospital. "As a dermatologist, I find these data particularly encouraging because it addresses the physical effects of hair loss, which can, in turn, address the significant emotional and mental health challenges that patients often face."

Additionally, 12 poster presentations will underscore the clinical efficacy and safety of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. These data also include research from interim data analysis from real-world settings.

The following abstracts representing the dermatology portfolio will be presented at the 33rd EADV Congress:

Deuruxolitinib

Tildrakizumab

* Indicates data sponsored by Almirall; Sun Pharma and Almirall operate under a licensing agreement on the development and commercialization of tildrakizumab for psoriasis in Europe

About LEQSELVI™ and alopecia areata

LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets is an oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 approved for the treatment of adult patients with severe alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia areata may affect up to 2.5% of the United States and global population during their lifetime.2,3,4 The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently limited approved treatment options available for alopecia areata.

About THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 trial design

THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 (NCT04518995 and NCT04797650) were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials in 1223 adult patients ages 18-65 with severe alopecia areata at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe evaluating the regrowth of scalp hair after 24 weeks of dosing using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score. Patients were randomized to receive either 8 mg twice daily or 12 mg twice daily of deuruxolitinib or placebo for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients achieving a SALT score of 20 or less at 24 weeks. Patients enrolled in THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 were required to have at least 50 percent scalp hair loss due to alopecia areata, as measured by SALT. A SALT score of 100 represents total scalp hair loss, whereas a score of 0 represents no scalp hair loss. The average baseline SALT score across all patients in THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 was approximately 85.9 and 87.9 respectively.

References

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as global emerging markets. Sun Pharma's high-growth global specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn & X (Formerly Twitter).

