Sun Princess Elevates Onboard Shopping Experience with 'First at Sea' Shops, Leading Brands, and Immersive Delights

The Shops of Princess Deliver Premium Retail Experience at Sea with Chanel, TAG Heuer, Breitling, Shaun Leane and More

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Princess, the spectacular first Sphere Class ship from Princess Cruises, is set to offer an elevated, world-class shopping experience as guests sail to the most exciting parts of the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Within the more than 5,800 square feet of retail space spanning two decks, guests can explore a wide selection of more than 200 premium brands from fine jewelry and premium timepieces to fashion and leisure wear, beauty and wellness, and accessories, all fused with an evolving blend of lifestyle and experiential activations.

Shops of Princess Image Credit: James Morgan, Getty Images for Princess Cruises

Sun Princess also will introduce more than 25 first-at-sea brands, including Chanel No. 1, Beyond Yoga and Varley, sustainable fashion from Neu Nomad, and Italian elegance with Pinko handbags. In addition, the first Princess-branded merchandise boutique – Waves – debuts on board, offering exclusive limited Princess Inaugural collection that celebrates the iconic new ship as well as new lines featuring the Princess Seawitch.

"This expansive retail environment, created in partnership with Harding+, marks a new level of excellence for Princess retail," said Sabine Muhlberger, vice president of onboard revenue experience at Princess Cruises. "Our guests are going to love this new and unique shopping experience that will enhance the already spectacular cruise experience aboard Sun Princess."

The retail design aboard Sun Princess removes traditional boundaries, creating open and spacious areas for extended discovery. Interactive retail and pop-up locations will also add an engaging and exciting retail experience.

Deck 8 features The Premium Watch Lounge, featuring the first-at-sea Breitling Lounge concept and the latest TAG Heuer boutique design, as well as The Fine Timepieces Boutique, which features a selection of signature timepieces for both men and women from Longines, Rado, Tissot, Hamilton, in addition to pre-owned Rolex watches.

Within The Beauty & Wellness Boutique on Deck 8 guests will find the world's top cosmetic and skincare brands, such as Chanel, Dior, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, Clinique, and a curated range of sustainable and organic skincare brands including Comfort Zone, Neom Organics, This Works, Rituals and unisex clean skincare by REN Skincare.

The innovative shipboard shopping experience also includes:

Professional-grade skincare education, products, and services from Chanel, Dermalogica and Prai Beauty.





Three new fine jewelry brands, including the award-winning London -based jewelry designer Shaun Leane , Parisian-based jewelry designer Yvonne Leon as well as a diverse selection of gender-neutral precious metals and materials from John Hardy , and costume jewelry featuring the latest retail store concept design from Swarovski.





-based jewelry designer , Parisian-based jewelry designer as well as a diverse selection of gender-neutral precious metals and materials from , and costume jewelry featuring the latest retail store concept design from Swarovski. Fine Spirits offering onboard experiences like Johnnie Walker Blue Xordinaire as a travel retail exclusive

Engaging pop-ups with interactive brand displays, include designer eyewear activations from brands like Tom Ford, Prada, Oakley, and Maui Jim, pre-loved luxury leather and accessories from Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and Pandora Jewelry.

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess also offers an array of exciting new entertainment and experiences, the greatest assembly of culinary experiences from celebrated chefs and celebrity collaborators, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Sun Princess also features the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

