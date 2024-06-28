Sunarso Wins Best CEO as BRI Takes Home 11 Awards at FinanceAsia Awards 2024

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) continues to excel in the global financial industry. Recently, BRI received 11 awards from FinanceAsia at the FinanceAsia Awards and Asia's Best Companies Poll Gala Dinner 2024 held in Hong Kong on June 27, 2024.

Hong Kong (06/28) - Recognized for his strategic leadership, BRI President Director Sunarso won the Best CEO awards. Under his ambitious leadership, the bank won a total of 11 awards from Finance Asia 2024.

BRI President Director Sunarso, who was present at the ceremony to receive the awards, emphasized that the honors reflect the company's commitment to both economic and social progress, particularly through its support of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Of the 11 awards, seven were in the Asia's Best Companies category, with awards such as Best CEO for Sunarso, Best Managed Company, and Best Investor Relations. The other four awards, including Best Bank for Financial Inclusion and Best Sustainable Bank, were in the FinanceAsia Awards category. Since 1996, FinanceAsia, a leading business and finance magazine based in Hong Kong, has provided comprehensive insight into economic trends and corporate activity in the Asia-Pacific region, including mergers and acquisitions.

"These awards are dedicated to the more than 110,000 BRI workers who have shown strong commitment and dedication, enabling the BRI to continue to play a vital role in Indonesia's economic wheel. We also dedicate these awards to all MSMEs, which are the backbone of the Indonesian economy, for their fighting spirit and perseverance under challenging conditions," Sunarso said.

In June 2024 alone, BRI received three prestigious international recognitions. Forbes named BRI the largest company in Indonesia on its Global 2000 list, ranking it 308th in the world, ahead of global giants such as Starbucks and Renault. Forbes highlighted BRI's impressive revenues of US$14.95 billion, profits of US$3.6 billion and total assets of US$125.45 billion.

In addition, Fortune introduced the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, where BRI ranked first in Indonesia's financial sector and 15th overall among Southeast Asian companies. BRI reported revenues of $14.9 billion, profits of $3.9 billion and assets of $127.6 billion, confirming its strong financial position in the region.

"Despite global economic uncertainty and high interest rates, BRI's recognition by Forbes, Fortune and Finance Asia underscores the international recognition of its strategic initiatives. These achievements position BRI as a leader in the Indonesian and global banking industry," Sunarso concluded.

