Sunbeam Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Consolidated In Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant number of pressure cooker lawsuits against Sunbeam Products have been consolidated in the Circuit Court in Palm Beach County. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has numerous pressure cooker injury claims is the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuits, the Plaintiffs allege that Sunbeam Products made representations and promotions concerning the pressure cookers and their safety, yet the pressure cookers failed and caused serious injuries to the users. The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin has filed more than 100 electric pressure cooker injury claims against many major pressure cooker companies.

"Many of the pressure cookers in the lawsuits were eventually recalled by Sunbeam Products, but unfortunately it was too late for many of our clients," says national pressure cooker lawyer Jason Turchin. "Electric pressure cooker burns can cause severe pain and disfiguring scars which could last forever."

Turchin's firm was co-lead counsel in a class action lawsuit against Sunbeam Products, and represents burn victims from around the United States.

Common Pressure Cooker Injuries

Victims burned by a pressure cooker may experience first, second and third degree burns to their face and body. Many victims require burn treatment, which may include creams, scar revision surgery and skin grafting. Burns can be extremely painful throughout the healing process, and could cause nerve damage to the victim.

Common Pressure Cooker Defects

Our pressure cooker lawyers see common defects among electric pressure cooker models. They may include inadequate warnings, inadequate instructions, printing mistakes on the units, errors on the packaging, inadequate materials used in the strike plate or locking pin, clogging in the steam valve, inadequate locking pin lengths, and more. It is often important to have an attorney with experience in pressure cooker claims to guide you if you are injured as a result of an exploding pressure cooker.

If you were injured by a pressure cooker, you may be entitled to compensation, including money to pay for your past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, and more.

Turchin's firm can be reached at (954) 515-5000 or at victimaid.com. Turchin adds, "We continue to fight to make products safer for our clients." As product liability lawyers, Turchin's firm handles various injury claims caused by defective products.

