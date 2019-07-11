Sunbelt Business Advisors Welcomes Sunbelt North Dakota as Affiliate

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Slipka, Chairman and CEO of the Minneapolis-based business brokerage Sunbelt Business Advisors, today welcomed Sunbelt North Dakota and its President, Art Rosenberg, into affiliation.

"Having bought and sold small businesses myself, I know the importance of having good advisors with an extensive network of potential buyers and sellers," said Slipka. "That's why at Sunbelt Business Advisors we are pleased to welcome Sunbelt North Dakota as an affiliate."

"There is an enormous market opportunity emerging for Sunbelt North Dakota by joining Sunbelt Business Advisors," said Rosenberg. "Nationally over the next decade, a staggering $10 trillion in small, mid-sized, and franchise business value will transition, fueled in part by the sale of 12 million baby-boomer-owned businesses."

"As the largest organization of business brokers in the world, Sunbelt Business Advisors will make it possible for the customers of our North Dakota affiliate to access a broader, national stage and help business owners maximize their return when they sell," said Slipka.

With the addition of Sunbelt North Dakota and its Fargo office to the network, Sunbelt Business Advisors now has six office locations that also include Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Sunbelt Business Advisors has offices in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Fargo, North Dakota. Local experts put Sunbelt's global reach to work for business owners who want to sell and entrepreneurs who are interested in buying. Sunbelt's proprietary website lists more businesses for sale and drives more buyer traffic than any other broker website: www.sunbeltmidwest.com.

SOURCE Sunbelt Business Advisors

Related Links

www.sunbeltmidwest.com

