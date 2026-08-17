Sunbound Joins the PointClickCare Marketplace to Automate Senior Living Revenue

AI-powered revenue cycle management and private payment automation, built to win back the hours senior living teams lose to manual work, integrated with PointClickCare

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbound today announced that its revenue cycle management and private payment automation solutions are now available in the PointClickCare Marketplace. The integration lets operators who run on PointClickCare automate billing across Medicaid, Medicare, and resident private pay, starting from the census and resident data they already keep in their electronic health record (EHR). Operators using Sunbound see a 99% net collection rate on claims and a 95%+ on-time resident payment rate.

Sunbound built a Revenue Operating System specifically for senior living. Its AI-powered platform improves cash flow by automating revenue workflows, including admissions, payments, and end-to-end revenue cycle management.

With this Marketplace listing, PointClickCare customers can now connect seamlessly to Sunbound. Census, resident, and payer data flow from PointClickCare into Sunbound, so billing starts from the operator's system of record, with no duplicate entry and no spreadsheets. Two solutions are available:

Sunbound RCM delivers a full revenue cycle management solution: eligibility and insurance verification, prior authorization, claim validation, submission, denial management, appeals, and payment posting. Sunbound's AI flags what would cause a denial prior to claims submission, and diagnoses the root cause of any denials, while a team of billing experts works with the complex exceptions alongside the operator's staff.

Sunbound Private Payments automates the private-pay operation, with AI-powered billing QA, automated invoicing, timely reminders, mobile check deposit, and a family portal that answers questions before they reach staff.

"Senior living teams work incredibly hard for their residents, but even the strongest teams still lose hours to manual billing and follow-up. We built Sunbound to clear the repetitive, manual work so their team can focus on residents, get operators paid accurately and on time, and do it inside the system they already run on. Being in the PointClickCare Marketplace means an operator can turn it on without adding one more thing to manage."

— Manny Cominsky, Co-Founder & CEO, Sunbound

Sunbound built the integration through the PointClickCare Marketplace Partner Program, using PointClickCare's APIs. Designed specifically for senior living, Sunbound pairs software with a dedicated billing team, so operators get full visibility into every claim, backed by people who are accountable for the results.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for customized, integrated solution sets to achieve their business goals. The PointClickCare Marketplace offers a wide range of integrated solutions with quick and easy implementation. We're excited to integrate with Sunbound to further extend our customers' technology capabilities."

— Mike Boesveld, Director of Marketplace Strategy, PointClickCare

The PointClickCare Marketplace lets senior living operators find and evaluate authorized third-party solutions that extend their existing technology. Sunbound RCM and Sunbound Private Payments are now available on the Marketplace. To learn more, visit sunbound.ai.

About Sunbound

Sunbound is the AI-powered Revenue Operating System for senior living, unifying admissions, private pay, end-to-end RCM, and working capital to put revenue on autopilot, so teams stay focused on care. Sunbound's software automates financial operations and a team of experts stands behind the results, so cash reaches the bank. Operators using Sunbound see a 99% net collection rate on claims and a 95%+ on-time resident payment rate. Sunbound is backed by leading Silicon Valley funds and industry strategics including Omega Healthcare Investors and Live Oak Bank, and processes over $1 billion in payments annually. Learn more at sunbound.ai.

SOURCE Sunbound