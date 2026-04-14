Sunbound Triples Annual Payment Volume to $1B+, Launches Sunbound.ai -- Senior Living's AI-First Revenue OS

Sunbound's new AI-First Revenue OS, sunbound.ai, launches after tripling annual payment volume to over $1B and expanding its leadership team with five key hires, promising to put senior living revenue on autopilot.

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbound today announced the launch of sunbound.ai — Senior Living's AI-First Revenue OS — ahead of its AI agents arriving for customers this Q2. The announcement caps an aggressive twelve months in which the company tripled annual payment volume to over $1B, closed a Series A funding round, and expanded its leadership team with five senior hires. Sunbound welcomed Jiashu Wang as Chief Technology Officer, Jeff Merselis as Chief Revenue Officer, Amy Raymond as Chief Operating Officer, Anh Tran as Vice President of Product, and Jerry Taylor as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development — marking a defining moment in the company's mission to put senior living revenue on autopilot.

At a time when senior living operators are navigating rising costs, complex reimbursement environments, and razor-thin margins, Sunbound delivers something the industry has never had: a single platform where payments are collected, claims are managed, and revenue runs — automatically. Purpose-built for AL and SNF operators, Sunbound's Revenue OS works to ensure community staff can focus on residents, not receivables. The platform takes its next leap forward as its AI agents, refined through months of internal use, begin rolling out to customers this quarter.

Sunbound's AI-First Revenue OS launches after tripling annual payment volume to over $1B and expanding its leadership. Post this

"People don't get into senior living to chase down payments or fight with insurance companies. They join the industry to take care of seniors and families. We built Sunbound so they can actually do that. The latest evolution of our platform, with AI agents built for the real workflows of senior care, means we're more committed than ever to making that promise real."

— Manny Cominsky, CEO & Co-Founder, Sunbound

The .ai identity signals something deliberate. Sunbound is driving to replace manual workflows entirely, not just layer AI on top of them. Claims get worked. Payments get collected. Issues get flagged before they become bad debt. The result is a financial backbone that works in the background, predictable and visible, without burning staff hours to keep it alive.

Over the past year, Sunbound has been quietly building and battle-testing a suite of AI agents purpose-built for senior living finance: automating eligibility checks, claims workflows, family questions and payment follow-ups, and end-to-end cash flow forecasting. Beginning in Q2, those agents and a refreshed portal will start rolling out to Sunbound's operator base. They're the first of several capabilities Sunbound plans to release throughout the year.

"I joined Sunbound because I see a unique opportunity to build the next-generation financial solution for senior living — AI-native, embedding intelligence across every workflow, and eliminating the manual tasks that have held the industry back for too long."

— Jiashu Wang, Chief Technology Officer, Sunbound





The Team Behind the Mission

To lead this next chapter, Sunbound has expanded its leadership team with five executives whose careers have been defined by the problems Sunbound exists to solve. Jiashu Wang joins as Chief Technology Officer, an engineering leader with deep B2B SaaS experience building mission-critical systems at global scale. Most recently as Head of Engineering at Envoy, he drove 10x ARR growth and has spent the past year building AI-driven, agentic automation systems for the enterprise. Jeff Merselis joins as Chief Revenue Officer, a health tech commercial leader with 20 years of go-to-market experience across provider, payer, and senior care markets, where he held leadership roles at Inovalon, PointClickCare, and PointRight. Amy Raymond joins as Chief Operating Officer, a healthcare finance and operations executive with more than 25 years of experience scaling teams and driving performance across healthcare organizations, consulting environments, and high-growth health tech companies — with a disciplined focus on making technology adoption, including AI, actually work. Anh Tran joins as Vice President of Product, a software engineer turned product leader who co-founded a mental health telemedicine platform, then led product at Weekend Health through its acquisition by WeightWatchers. Now at Sunbound, he is leading the Q2 rollout of the company's AI agent suite to operators nationwide.

Rounding out the leadership team is Jerry Taylor, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, who brings nearly 20 years of senior living experience spanning community operations, business development, and real estate management. Jerry's career began in community sales leadership and grew to encompass multisite operations and acquisitions — giving him a ground-level understanding of what it takes to run and scale senior living organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of the Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida at Serviam Care Network, where he helped operators transition toward healthcare-driven, outcomes-based care. An active industry voice through NIC's Future Leaders Council and ASHA's Chairman's Circle, Jerry brings the operator perspective that sits at the heart of everything Sunbound builds.

"Revenue cycle management in senior living is at an inflection point. Too many operators are leaving money on the table simply because the tools and processes haven't kept up with the complexity of today's reimbursement landscape. Sunbound changes that by helping communities capture the revenue they've already earned while building the infrastructure to take advantage of emerging programs down the road."

— Jerry Taylor, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Sunbound

"After many years in health tech, I've learned to recognize when a company is at a true inflection point. Sunbound is that — a mission I believe in, solutions operators genuinely need, and a team building with real conviction."

— Jeff Merselis, Chief Revenue Officer, Sunbound

Changing the World of Senior Living Finance

More than half of all senior living payments are still made by check. Claims are managed manually, creating delays, leakage, and staff burden. These are the realities operators live with every day — and they carry a real cost: on cash flow, on team capacity, and on the ability to focus on resident care.

"The senior living industry deserves better infrastructure. Better systems can remove real burdens from communities, residents, and families — and that's exactly what Sunbound is building."

— Amy Raymond, Chief Operating Officer, Sunbound

Sunbound is built to change that. Its payments platform gets operators paid without chasing anyone — automated operations, smart payment reminders, and a family portal that handles questions before they reach the team, so cash arrives predictably and on time. Its claims engine brings nationally trusted, intelligent, end-to-end management to the full Medicaid, Medicare and MCO lifecycle, from eligibility verification and authorization tracking through denial management — reducing bad debt, accelerating reimbursement, and lifting the operational burden off staff. For operators who can't afford to wait on slow payors, Sunbound advances earned revenue against pending private pay and insurance claims with no covenants, no lockboxes, and nothing new to report.

"I want to help build a future where aging is something to look forward to — where the spaces and systems that support people in their later years are worthy of them. That starts with getting the financial infrastructure right."

— Anh Tran, Vice President of Product, Sunbound

Sunbound has tripled annual payment volume to over $1B, named the Senior Living Finance Software of the Year, and built strategic partnerships with Omega Healthcare Investors and Live Oak Bank. With sunbound.ai, an expanded executive team, and a new AI-first platform, the next chapter is underway.

To learn more or request a demo, visit Sunbound.ai.





About Sunbound

Sunbound is Senior Living's Revenue OS — the first platform purpose-built to put senior living revenue on autopilot. By embedding intelligence directly into private payments, claims management, and financial agility workflows, Sunbound enables AL and SNF operators to collect payments, submit claims, and access working capital automatically, with full visibility at every step. Backed by leading Silicon Valley and strategic investors across fintech and senior living, Sunbound has raised $24M and been named Senior Living Finance Software of the Year. Learn more, or request a demo at sunbound.ai.

SOURCE Sunbound