Sunbrella and Kelly Ventura Unveil Second Collaborative Collection

The latest assortment balances expressive pattern, cohesive color, and everyday durability.

BURLINGTON, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbrella ®, the global leader in performance fabrics, is proud to announce the second installment of its collaboration with Michigan-based watercolor artist, Kelly Ventura . Together, they introduce the Kelly Ventura x Sunbrella Collection – a thoughtfully layered assortment of fabrics that marry painterly artistry with trusted durability.

Rooted in Ventura's signature motifs and distinctive color sensibility, each design captures the nuance of the natural world, balancing soft, expressive florals with the strong, grounding presence of the landscape. The collection reflects her intuitive approach to watercolor – organic yet intentional – translated into performance fabrics designed to live beautifully in residential spaces.

"I'm inspired by nature and the beautiful details found within it; color, pattern and light," said Ventura. "This collection invites you to a world where those nuances are woven into everyday life. The designs feel painterly and expressive, yet the fabrics are crafted to perform beautifully, offering comfort, durability, and ease."

Spanning seasons seamlessly, the assortment offers a cohesive palette that feels both fresh and timeless. The fabrics can be layered together effortlessly, creating depth, dimension, and personality across a wide range of applications and environments – both indoor and out.

The assortment introduces 14 new SKUs, including the following patterns, each available in multiple colorways:

Drift – A subtle stripe defined by soft, irregular lines that create a quiet movement. The textured weave offers visual interest with a refined, understated feel.

Bramble – Meandering botanical stems and delicate blossoms that move across the surface in a playful tangle

Cricket – Lively geometric repeated with gentle curves and subtle texture. Cheerful yet tailored, it brings an easy, playful rhythm to any space.

True to Subrella's heritage, the collection blends artistry with performance. The long-lasting fabrics resist tough stains and fading, while remaining soft to the touch, ideal for indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Kelly Ventura x Sunbrella Collection is available through Sunbrella.com and KellyVentura.com .

About Sunbrella

For more than 60 years, Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about performance textiles. Crafted by a global design team, Sunbrella products pair enduring performance with refined look and feel, using proprietary technology to give consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create extraordinary, long-lasting spaces.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, Sunbrella textiles are used across residential and commercial settings, spanning upholstery, marine and shade applications, window treatments and lifestyle products. Through Sunbrella Interiors, the brand brings its performance-driven approach indoors with design-forward fabrics developed and styled specifically for interior spaces. Sunbrella textiles and products are woven to support the everyday moments of a life well-lived.

As the performance fabric pioneer since 1961, Sunbrella is available worldwide and proudly manufactured by North Carolina-based Glen Raven Inc., which has been family-owned for more than 140 years. Glen Raven's operations include five U.S. manufacturing facilities as well as production sites in Europe and Asia to support global customers. For more, including inspiration, fabrics, products and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella.

Kelly Ventura

Kelly Ventura Design is an artist-driven brand that brings the beauty of nature into everyday life through watercolor-based designs. Founded by Michigan artist Kelly Ventura, the brand translates her signature gestural brushstrokes and painted compositions into textiles, wallpaper, and home décor.

Known for its distinctive florals and layered patterns, Kelly Ventura Design offers a modern perspective on nature-inspired artwork, from hand-painted botanicals to geometric compositions. The brand also partners with leading retailers to create collections across a range of categories including stationery, dinnerware, clothing, and home décor, bringing an artistic sensibility to everyday products.

