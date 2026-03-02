Sunbrella® and CW Stockwell Debut New Fabrics at Legends of DesignLA

An Expansion of The Beloved JOY Collection, The New Patterns Draw from CW Stockwell's 120-year-old History and Archive to Help Create Beautiful Spaces for Years to Come

BURLINGTON, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbrella, the leader in performance fabrics, and CW Stockwell, the iconic American textile house, announce the expansion of their beloved JOY Collection, debuting during Legends of DesignLA. Building on the classic selection from the inaugural launch, the two brands are back with new patterns and reinterpretations of archival designs that bring together Sunbrella's innovation in performance design with CW Stockwell's design heritage.

"This collaboration is about honoring storied design history while making it relevant for how people live today," said Greg Voorhis, Executive Director, Global Design at Sunbrella. "CW Stockwell's patterns are instantly recognizable, and pairing them with Sunbrella performance allows these legacy patterns to be used more freely, indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between."

The new additions speak to a renewed interest in expressive pattern, color, and heritage design, balanced with the practical needs of contemporary spaces. The collection features six patterns in two to five colorways each, including the following:

LUCILE STRIPE - This new pattern uses second-generation owner, Lucile Stockwell Chatain's favorite daisy design mixed with a shimmering stripe, and topped with contrasting center dots.

- This new pattern uses second-generation owner, Lucile Stockwell Chatain's favorite daisy design mixed with a shimmering stripe, and topped with contrasting center dots. MARAIS - This design takes inspiration from the map of the Marais neighborhood in Paris through a diverse pattern with mixed yarn types that provide a dynamic grid.

- This design takes inspiration from the map of the Marais neighborhood in Paris through a diverse pattern with mixed yarn types that provide a dynamic grid. PATIO STRIPE - Taking inspiration from a 1946 wallpaper with modern colors, this pattern has a subtle dimension that makes it incredibly soft to the touch.

- Taking inspiration from a 1946 wallpaper with modern colors, this pattern has a subtle dimension that makes it incredibly soft to the touch. SEACLIFF - Named after a neighborhood in CW Stockwell's hometown of San Francisco, this proprietary textured solid provides unrelenting softness and dimension.

- Named after a neighborhood in CW Stockwell's hometown of San Francisco, this proprietary textured solid provides unrelenting softness and dimension. SOLEIL STRIPE - Inspired by the beach clubs of the French Riviera, this classic cabana stripe is made extra luxurious by soft terry and luscious bouclé woven together.

- Inspired by the beach clubs of the French Riviera, this classic cabana stripe is made extra luxurious by soft terry and luscious bouclé woven together. SUNPRINT - Using CW Stockwell's bestselling Million Flowers as a blueprint, this two-color iteration is the graphic essence of many people's favorite floral.

"For 120 years, CW Stockwell has celebrated bold patterns and timeless appeal," said Katy Polsby, CEO at CW Stockwell. "We are excited to build upon our bestselling JOY Collection with a range of new patterns that will endure for years to come. Our extensive pattern library, combined with Sunbrella's high-quality production and manufacturing techniques, makes it possible for these fabrics to go anywhere – from the pool house to the main house – and honor the enduring legacies of both brands."

Woven in the USA using Sunbrella's proprietary yarns, the Sunbrella x CW Stockwell JOY collection is durable, yet is exceptionally soft and comfortable. With built-in UV stability, the fabrics are designed to move seamlessly between spaces, offering beauty without compromise and ensuring the longevity of beloved CW Stockwell patterns. The new patterns will join the existing collection that includes Cabana, Jules, Martinique®, Million Flowers, Basket Plaid and more.

The new Sunbrella x CW Stockwell collection will be showcased during Legends of DesignLA, March 2-5, 2026 at CHIEF Courtyard (714 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA). It will be available to purchase starting March 2, 2026 on cwstockwell.com .

About Sunbrella

For over 60 years, Sunbrella has continued to revolutionize the way the world thinks about how textiles look, feel and perform. Crafted by a global design team, Sunbrella products use proprietary technology to give consumers, designers, and architects the materials they need to create extraordinary, long-lasting spaces. Sunbrella textiles and products are woven to enable the everyday moments of a life well-lived, from indoor and outdoor, home or commercial furnishings, marine, shade, window treatments, or lifestyle products.

As the pioneer of performance fabrics since 1961, Sunbrella is available worldwide and is proudly manufactured by North Carolina-based Glen Raven Inc., a family-owned company with a history spanning over 140 years. Glen Raven's operations include five U.S. manufacturing facilities, as well as production sites in Europe and Asia, to support its global customers.

For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabrics, products and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X (Twitter) at @Sunbrella.

About CW Stockwell

Since 1905, CW Stockwell has been designing and manufacturing hand-printed fabrics and wallcoverings in Los Angeles. Founded by Clifton W. Stockwell, the namesake brand is the original creator and sole manufacturer of the iconic Martinique® banana leaf pattern, which has been lovingly hand-printed in Los Angeles since 1942 when Stockwell's daughter, then company President, Lucile Chatain, conceived of the rich, graphic tropicalia that would become one of the world's most famous wallpapers. Chatain and her son, Remy Chatain Jr., were both design visionaries and Parsons School of Design alumni, and shepherded the company to its iconic status for many decades. Now in its fourth generation, the brand continues to treasure its longstanding values of quality and craft; the spirit of exuberant, not-so-serious design, and the emphasis long-placed on innovation.

