Suncadia Debuts Suncadia Social with a Three-Day Grand Opening Celebration, June 19-21

CLE ELUM, Wash., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncadia will officially unveil Suncadia Social, a new retail village and community gathering destination, during a special grand opening celebration taking place June 19–21, 2026. The weekend will commemorate both the launch of Suncadia Social and the continued evolution of Suncadia following the resort community's 25th anniversary milestone last year.

The celebration is expected to welcome a gathering of business leaders, media representatives, residents, and guests for a weekend highlighting the resort's newest phase of growth and investment. Adding to the festivities, regional country music standout Antwane Tyler will take the stage for a free public performance on Saturday, June 20, delivering an unforgettable live music experience for residents and guests alike.

Building on more than 25 years of success, Suncadia is introducing the next chapter of a broader $40 million investment initiative designed to further elevate the community experience. At the center of this expansion is Suncadia Social, an $18 million mixed-use development spanning 11 acres adjacent to The Lodge at Suncadia.

The Suncadia development team, led by Mark Thorne, Managing Director, and Tucker Stevens, Chief Development Officer, served as the visionary force and master developer behind Suncadia Social, including its New Urbanism–inspired residential land plan. Suncadia oversaw the land planning, retailer selection, architectural and landscape design, and overall construction management.

The community's design and execution were further strengthened by two key partners: award-winning Heliotrope Architects, guiding the architectural character, and Scout Lake Construction, overseeing commercial building construction throughout the community.

The Residences at Suncadia Social, a curated collection of 42 bungalows and rowhomes, were thoughtfully built by local homebuilder Northwest Roots Construction.

Designed to encourage connection and walkability, Suncadia Social integrates retail, dining, gathering spaces, and residential living into a vibrant village environment. Lush greenbelt walkways connect the residential bungalows and rowhomes with curated retail offerings and communal gathering spaces, reinforcing the sense of community that has long defined the Suncadia experience.

"At Suncadia, we continue to invest in experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways," said Mark Thorne, Managing Director. "Suncadia Social represents an exciting new chapter for the community, one that blends local character, hospitality, and elevated amenities into a destination designed for both residents and visitors alike."

Anchoring the development is Roslyn Grocery, which opened its second location within a new 5,000-square-foot flagship space. Led by longtime owner Amanda Heins, the market will feature fresh local produce, baked artisan goods, regional wines and beers, and a teaching kitchen dedicated to events, demonstrations, and community programming.

Suncadia Social will also introduce a curated collection of retailers, dining concepts, and lifestyle experiences, including:

Out West Trading Company - elevated outdoor-inspired apparel, gear, and lifestyle goods reflecting the spirit of the Cascades

Cutters Point Coffee - bringing its Pacific Northwest craft coffee tradition to a warm, community-oriented café experience

Forage Home - a home and lifestyle boutique from the team behind Teanaway Country Store, featuring curated goods celebrating comfort, craftsmanship, and the character of the region

G.H. Pasta & Pizza and Eldr. - two new concepts from General Harvest Restaurants, led by Chef/Owner Brian Clevenger (opening later this summer)

Collectively, these partners help shape a vibrant, walkable village that reflects Suncadia's Pacific Northwest spirit while delivering elevated hospitality, retail, and lifestyle offerings.

The full schedule of grand opening events and weekend programming is now available online at https://www.suncadia.com.

About Suncadia

Suncadia is a renowned destination in the Pacific Northwest. Located 80 miles east of Seattle, this 6,400-acre property is an all-seasons mountain resort and residential community, offering a unique blend of premier accommodations and natural beauty. The resort features guest suites and penthouses, a variety of upscale rental homes, several dining options, day spa and wellness programming, outdoor and indoor pools, two championship golf courses (Prospector and Rope Rider), and a conference facility. Beyond the overnight accommodations, Suncadia also provides opportunities for homeowners to own a piece of this mountain paradise, surrounded by world-class amenities and breathtaking natural landscapes. As a leading all seasons' mountain destination in Washington, Suncadia provides a wide range of recreational activities year-round, including hiking, biking, fishing, river floating, axe throwing, horseback riding, as well as cross-country skiing, ice skating, sledding, tubing, and snowshoeing.

For more information, visit http://www.suncadia.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Suncadia