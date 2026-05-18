Suncoast Credit Union Accelerates Member Growth and Controls Fraud Risk with Alloy

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union and one of the nation's leading financial cooperatives, has partnered with Alloy to help accelerate the financial institution's growth by helping it manage fraud risks across the organization.

With Alloy, Suncoast Credit Union reduced fraud losses by over 35% from 2023 to 2024.

The credit union is planning to nearly double in size to 2.5 million members by 2030, while continuing its member-first, mission-driven focus. To do that, the team needed a partner to help enable a seamless member experience, onboard more legitimate members, and provide access to a wider range of financial products, while mitigating risks. Suncoast chose Alloy as its strategic platform to power identity, fraud controls, and data orchestration across onboarding and ongoing member account activity.

"Alloy helps us say 'yes' to growth without compromising our member-first culture," said Eva Coffee, Manager of Digital Strategy at Suncoast Credit Union. "It gives us a centralized place to manage identity and fraud decisions across onboarding and the entire member lifecycle, so we can review ongoing account activity with more confidence, and intervene only when there's real risk. That way, we reduce friction for legitimate members."

Prior to partnering with Alloy, Suncoast saw fraud losses rising nearly 30% year-over-year. After deploying Alloy at onboarding and expanding into login monitoring and cross-channel fraud controls, the credit union reduced fraud losses by over 35% from 2023 to 2024.

Working with Alloy, the Suncoast team can easily use adaptive authentication to put potentially risky users through additional layers of step-up verification, keeping bad actors out of the platform while still preserving a seamless experience for genuine members, including "snowbirds" whose locations change seasonally.

In 2024 alone, Suncoast monitored 269 million digital logins through Alloy's platform, generating 11,990 investigations. Alloy's centralized decision engine enables Suncoast to continuously assess member risk, apply step-up verification when necessary, and automatically mitigate threats across digital, mobile, and in-branch channels.

"Alloy has delivered exceptional member growth results for Suncoast while delivering material fraud reduction," said Parilee Wang, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Alloy. "By using Alloy to centralize identity management throughout the customer lifecycle, Suncoast has built a scalable foundation that allows it to adapt to emerging threats, expand product offerings, and deliver dynamic, low-friction member experiences."

About Alloy

Alloy is the AI-powered identity and fraud prevention platform that unifies agentic automation and machine learning across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling fast onboarding, ongoing fraud monitoring, and simplified compliance for financial institutions and fintechs. Backed by the industry's broadest open data network and orchestration engine, Alloy enables clients to grow their business with confidence. With offices in New York City and London, more than 800 leading financial organizations around the globe trust Alloy to manage risk at scale. Learn more at alloy.com.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 7th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $20.7 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 80 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union's service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $61 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kylee Sibilia

[email protected]

SOURCE Alloy