Suncrete Announces Support Agreements with a Majority of Warrantholders

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete Partners Holding, LLC ("Suncrete" or the "Company"), a ready-mix concrete logistics and distribution platform strategically located in Oklahoma and Arkansas, and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE: HYAC) ("Haymaker"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Haymaker has entered into investor support agreements with warrantholders representing a majority of the outstanding warrants of Haymaker to vote in favor of any amendments to the terms of the public warrants to give effect to the exchange of all of the public warrants for $2.25 in cash and 0.075 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, per whole public warrant.

The Company is expected to close its previously announced business combination with Haymaker (the "Business Combination") in the first quarter of 2026. Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Suncrete, Inc. ("PubCo") and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RMIX."

Ned N. Fleming, III, Executive Chairman of Suncrete, commented, "We are pleased to have secured support agreements with warrantholders of Haymaker representing the majority of warrants. With the expected exchange of all public warrants and the recent upsizing of our institutional investor commitments in our previously announced common stock private placement from $82.5 million to $105.5 million, we believe Suncrete is well positioned to enter the public markets later this quarter. This strong capital foundation provides substantial runway to execute on the Company's growth objectives. We believe that Suncrete's high-performance and scalable ready-mix concrete platform is well-positioned to continue its relative market share expansion, driving organic growth while expanding to new markets through accretive acquisitions. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and operational blueprint positions the business as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive and resilient construction markets."

The exchange of the public warrants is being made in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). No commission or other remuneration will be paid or given, directly or indirectly, to any person for soliciting the surrender of the public warrants in connection with the exchange.

About Suncrete

Suncrete is a pure-play ready-mix concrete company strategically positioned across Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand throughout the rapidly growing and economically resilient U.S. Sunbelt region. Suncrete is a scalable and vertically integrated logistics and distribution platform operating as a mission-critical partner in the construction value chain. The Company operates batching plants, a dedicated fleet of owned mixer trucks and a tech-enabled dispatch infrastructure supporting a diversified customer base across public infrastructure, commercial and residential sectors. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Suncrete operates under a decentralized plant network strategy with regionally centralized oversight of pricing, customer relationships and fleet utilization with consistent customer engagement across markets to deliver products on time and on spec. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and integrated logistics position it as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive, fastest growing, and most resilient construction markets. The Company is well-aligned to benefit from ongoing population growth, urbanization trends and infrastructure investment across the Sunbelt.

About SunTx Capital Partners

SunTx Capital Partners, LP ("SunTx"), is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in leading middle market infrastructure, manufacturing and service companies. The firm has been listed as a TOP 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market every year since 2021. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including university endowments, corporate and public pension funds.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Haymaker is led by Vice President Andrew Heyer and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Bradley.

