SunDance Brings Award-Winning POUCH³ Flexible Packaging Innovation to the Cereal Market

Patented cuboid package combines the shelf presence of a box with the material and operational efficiencies of flexible packaging

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a multi-channel print, packaging and marketing solutions company, today announced the expansion of its award-winning POUCH³™ flexible packaging solution into the cereal market, offering brands a modern alternative to the traditional bag-in-box format.

POUCH³

For more than a century, cereal packaging has relied largely on a paperboard carton surrounding an inner liner. POUCH³ reimagines that familiar format with a patented cuboid flexible structure designed to deliver the merchandising advantages of a box while improving material use, branding opportunities and supply-chain efficiency.

"Cereal brands should not have to choose between strong shelf presence and packaging innovation," said Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SunDance. "POUCH³ preserves the familiar, space-efficient shape consumers and retailers recognize while giving manufacturers a flexible package designed for modern production, distribution and marketing needs."

Unlike conventional stand-up pouches, POUCH³ maintains a structured, box-like shape and provides six printable panels. The additional print surfaces give brands room to feature product benefits, recipes, sustainability messaging, seasonal creative and other content across the package.

SunDance offers digital printing for POUCH³. Digital production supports shorter runs for limited-time offers, seasonal flavors, holiday packaging, retailer exclusives, regional promotions and market tests, allowing brands to refresh packaging without the production requirements typically associated with longer conventional runs.

The package is engineered to reduce headspace and maximize usable volume while supporting efficient case packing, pallet utilization, warehouse storage and shipping density. Its single-film construction also simplifies the package structure. According to SunDance, POUCH³ uses approximately 30% to 40% less material than conventional stand-up pouches and can be produced using recyclable and post-consumer recycled film structures, depending on product and performance requirements.

POUCH³ received three honors from the Flexible Packaging Association in 2026:

Highest Achievement Award

Gold Award for Packaging Excellence

Gold Award for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

The awards recognize the package's advancements in functionality, manufacturing, sustainability and consumer experience.

"The cereal aisle is an ideal setting for this technology," Johansmeyer added. "POUCH³ gives brands a differentiated package with premium graphics and strong shelf impact while helping them use space and materials more efficiently. It is an opportunity to modernize one of the grocery aisle's most recognizable formats."

For more information about POUCH³ and SunDance's flexible packaging capabilities, visit sundanceusa.com.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, branding, printing, mailing, labels, packaging, fulfillment and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Best Printer for multiple years, and Best Packaging and Best of Show at the 2025 Florida Print Awards. The company was certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida and is a dedicated champion of environmental stewardship. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

Media Contact Media Contact

Kandi Johansmeyer

Senior VP Sales & Marketing

SunDance

[email protected]

(407) 563-5004

SOURCE SunDance