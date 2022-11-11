SunDance Honored at Prestigious 2022 Premier Print Awards Global Competition Sponsored by Printing United Alliance

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance USA, a leader in commercial printing and printed packaging in the Southeastern U.S., has won Best In Category at the prestigious 2022 Premier Print Awards. Sponsored annually by the Printing United Alliance, the highly competitive global awards honor excellence in printing on an international basis. SunDance took top honor in the Magazine Sheetfed Offset Lithography category for its stunning full-color magazine, Arabian Horse Experience.

"In this exceptional breed magazine showcasing the Arabian horse, color is critical, and the design and feel must present as highly polished and impressive—much like the Arabian horse itself," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "I'm proud that, once again, our team has perfectly executed our client's vision and produced an exceptional publication that truly deserves this recognition."

The magazine cover features Macgregor 130# gloss with soft-touch aqueous coating and gold foil, with Macgregor 80# gloss text with gloss aqueous coating inside. Judges commented that the difficult whites on the cover were "handled perfectly" and noted the "lovely type and use of white space" throughout the artful 100-page magazine.

Earlier this year, SunDance received 20 awards for printing and packaging, including 17 Best Of Category, two Awards of Excellence, and Best Florida Poster at the annual Florida Print Awards hosted by the Florida Graphics Alliance.

With a long-standing commitment to sustainability, SunDance is at the forefront of the movement to promote adoption of flexible packaging by product marketers and package designers for its numerous eco-friendly and other benefits. Most recently, the company introduced a super-green paper pouch that is 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. Earlier this year, SunDance earned a prized Certificate of Conformity for child-resistant packaging that complies with federal Poison Prevention Packaging Act requirements.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. SunDance is honored to have been certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

