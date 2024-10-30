SUNDECK 3200 HERALDS IN A NEW DAWN FOR HURRICANE BOATS

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Boats, legendary innovator in versatile deck boat designs, ushers in the next chapter in its storied history with the launch of its latest model for 2025 – the SunDeck 3200. A stunning extension of their current yacht series line-up which includes the 2600 and 2690, the SunDeck 3200 is the latest high point of Hurricane Boats' designs.

Hurricane Boats, legendary innovator in versatile deck boat designs, ushers in the next chapter in its storied history with the launch of its latest model for 2025 – the SunDeck 3200. A stunning extension of their current yacht series line-up which includes the 2600 and 2690, the SunDeck 3200 is the latest high point of Hurricane Boats’ designs.

A well-appointed offshore-capable cabin cruiser, the new model maintains the DNA of Hurricane with head-turning good looks and ample seating, while packing in features and design elements that break the mold for an elevated time on the water. With amenities for comfortable day cruises to extended weekend trips, the vessel looks and feels like a boat much larger than its 32-foot overall length.

"Our design team applied learnings form our decades of experience building reliable and comfortable deck boats and reached for the stars to create the perfect boat for an entirely new segment," said Jeff Kinsey, leader of Hurricane business. "We are beyond thrilled with how the 3200 looks and performs and are confident our customers will be clamoring to get out on one and their friends and family will be fighting for an invitation to spend a day on the water on this gorgeous, comfortable and capable vessel."

Offered with the latest technological advances in the marine industry like the SeaKeeper II stabilization system and joystick docking, the 3200 is a dream to operate. The creature comforts are unparallelled in its class and no detail has been overlooked, down to the carbon fiber arch for ideal center of gravity and dazzling aesthetics.

Key features include:

Purpose-built for outboard engines, the 3200 simplifies maintenance for a more pleasurable ownership experience.

Rated for a maximum power of 1000 horsepower in a factory-installed twin-engine configuration, it tops out at just under 55 miles per hour, while the 250-gallon fuel tank provides multi-day range.

The 3200 comes standard with dual 12-inch multifunction displays, and a JL ® Audio Ultimate Sound System that provides the soundtrack for your boating experience. With a 32-inch smart tv in the cabin, family and guests can unwind while at anchor or at the dock. A microwave and two refrigerators (in the cabin and cockpit) mean meals or refreshments are just a step away.

Audio Ultimate Sound System that provides the soundtrack for your boating experience. With a 32-inch smart tv in the cabin, family and guests can unwind while at anchor or at the dock. A microwave and two refrigerators (in the cabin and cockpit) mean meals or refreshments are just a step away. For added comfort there is an enclosed head in the cabin with 30-gallon freshwater system, sink, electric flush toilet with 23-gallon wastewater tank and hot water shower.

To watch a video introducing the new SunDeck 3200, click here.

For more information on Hurricane, please visit www.hurricaneboats.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Hurricane® is a registered trademark of Highwater Marine, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc.

© 2024 Highwater Marine LLC

JL® is a registered trademark of JL Audio, Inc. ; Kenyon® is a registered trademark of Kenyon International, Inc.

SOURCE Hurricane Boats