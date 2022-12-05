Sunderstorm's Kanha Cannabis Gummies Brand Goes Global Through Partnership with Thailand's THCG Group Ltd.

Deal distinguishes Sunderstorm as the first North American cannabis edibles brand to secure a partnership in Thailand

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products, will launch its Kanha Cannabis and Hemp gummies through an agreement with THCG Group Ltd. ("THCG"), a Thailand-based, vertically integrated medical cannabis license holder with existing cultivation, distribution and retail operations, including wellness centers.

Kanha

Through Sunderstorm's semi-exclusive global partnership with Geocann, Kanha will use Geocann's patented VESIsorb® delivery system technology to manufacture and launch the first fast-acting and high bioavailable edible products in Thailand, as well as export the products to additional international markets.

"We chose to collaborate with Kanha because it is a trusted, well known and innovative U.S. hemp and cannabis brand that offers science-backed, superior-quality products with the accurate dosing required by medical patients," said Mr. Thanarat Jitpayap, Managing Director of THCG. "Through this partnership, we are looking forward to expanding and developing our business as a central hub of production in Asia; and to exporting products to the world market."

"Through our attention to quality and the only science-backed fast-acting edibles on the market, Kanha has become a leading edibles brand in North America," said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. "The global demand for fast acting and high bioavailable cannabis products has increased dramatically. To address this need, we are embarking on our international expansion plan with the launch of our products in Thailand. In addition, with THCG's first class facilities and licenses for export, we are no longer limited by U.S. export restrictions and have the opportunity to become a dominant global cannabis brand, where we can improve the lives of millions of worldwide consumers with Kanha products powered by VESIsorb® "

On June 9, 2022. The Thai Food and Drug Administration removed the cannabis plant from its Category 5 narcotics list, legalizing the possession, cultivation, distribution, consumption, importation, exportation, and sales of all parts of the cannabis plant. With 70 million citizens and 40 million tourists annually, Thailand is expected to be a large medical and recreational market. According to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thailand's combined cannabis and hemp market is expected to grow 15% annually, reaching THB 43 billion (approximately USD 1.2 billion) by 2025.

Sunderstorm and THCG announced the partnership while showcasing a variety of products at the first Asia International Hemp Expo 2022 that was held between November 30 and December 3 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

For more information on Kanha products, please visit kanhatreats.com.

About THCG

THCG Group Company Limited is a medical Hemp and Cannabis cultivation business including the production and distribution of products derived from Hemp and Cannabis. THCG has obtained licenses in Thailand for cultivation, importing, exporting, distribution and retail of Cannabis products including 17 of its own varietals.

About Kanha

Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.

About Sunderstorm

Established in California in 2015, Sunderstorm is one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products, currently serving the California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Colorado and Canadian markets. Their mission is to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry and the 4th-largest edible brand in the U.S., Sunderstorm's award-winning Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest-quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

