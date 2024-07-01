Sunflower Health Plan and Centene Foundation Announce $200,000 Grant to GoodLife Innovations

Partnership to Improve Behavioral Health Support for Kansans with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

LENEXA, Kan., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan ("Sunflower"), a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), and Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation, today announced a $200,000 grant to GoodLife Innovations ("GoodLife") to support behavioral health professionals who care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

GoodLife will expand the reach and capacity of behavior experts through preventive training while supporting partner home and community-based services (HCBS) providers and targeted case managers (TCMs) in Kansas. Such initiatives will include healthy behavioral practices training, systems reviews and individualized behavior plans, behavior-support writing training for TCMs and specialized peer-led quality reviews.

"Supporting HCBS providers is one of Sunflower's core priorities," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower Health Plan president and CEO. "We recognize their many challenges, including adequate staffing and the affordability of high-quality, effective training. We are grateful to partner with GoodLife to help develop direct support professionals and benefit our members who rely on them."

Among many offerings, GoodLife's suite of services optimizes how providers manage caseload and staffing, leading to reduced costs for the provider, improved care worker satisfaction and better stability and outcomes for their clients.

"Lack of behavioral support is one of the most critical barriers providers face in supporting individuals in the community with complex behavioral and mental health needs," said Dr. Mike Strouse, GoodLife president and CEO. "GoodLife is thrilled to be partnering with Sunflower Health Plan and the Centene Foundation on this important project to expand the capacity of HCBS providers statewide. Our collaboration is a meaningful step towards ensuring a brighter future for individuals with complex needs in Kansas.

About Sunflower Health Plan:

Sunflower Health Plan ("Sunflower") is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

About the Centene Foundation:

The Centene Foundation ("the Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation. The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About GoodLife Innovations:

GoodLife Innovations, established in 1977, is a home and community based service (HCBS) provider for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. GoodLife's mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals who need help to live enriched community lives and also the lives of caregivers that make this possible. For nearly a half century, GoodLife has collaborated with the University of Kansas, Department of Applied Behavioral Science (KU-ABS), a partnership known as GoodLife University, to develop nationally recognized and award-winning community-based support models. As a result of this relationship, GoodLife delivers access to high-quality behavioral support and serves as a site for both training BCBAs and researching cutting-edge interventions for individuals with complex behavioral needs.

