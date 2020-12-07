Sunflower Health Plan and Uniper Care Partner to Introduce Modern Care Management Model for Older Adults with Whole-Person Approach to Care

LOS ANGELES and LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniper Care, provider of age-at-home television-based solutions for care delivery and social engagement, has partnered with managed care organization Sunflower Health Plan to launch Phase 1 of a program intended to address the loneliness and social isolation many older adults are feeling due to COVID-19. The program will use live programming and interactive video communication streamed directly via television set to enable older adults to stay socially, physically, and mentally active as they age from home. The program also offers secure video telehealth to enable remote care delivery via television, a technology familiar to older adults.

"We understand the pandemic has caused increased isolation for many of our members who are older adults, which may have a negative impact on their mental and physical health," says Stephanie Rasmussen, Sunflower vice president of Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS). "We are pleased to partner with Uniper to offer services that will help reduce feelings of isolation and that encourage mental and physical wellbeing."

Sunflower members participating in the program should begin receiving their Uniper kits in the coming weeks.

"With the holidays approaching, we are entering a period of acute need for older adults who could suffer from social isolation and loneliness," says Avi Price, co-founder and COO of Uniper Care. "It is crucial to have a service that can engage and connect them to activities they enjoy and provide access to remote health care services. The correlation between emotional and physical wellbeing is intertwined. To keep older adults healthy in isolation requires a whole-person approach to health."

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

Uniper Care is a leading provider of age-at-home, TV-based solution for care delivery and social engagement. Designed to improve Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), Uniper's technology-enabled services include live, interactive health and wellness content, HIPAA-compliant video telehealth, remote assessments, family communication, and peer-led groups. Providing an end-to-end solution that transforms a TV or mobile device into an interactive connectivity hub, Uniper empowers every older adult to live a healthy and active social life full of interest and meaning – from the comfort of home. To learn more, please visit www.unipercare.com.

