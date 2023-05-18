Sunflower Health Plan Earns NCQA Health Equity Accreditation

Announcement Augments Health Plan Accreditation and LTSS Distinction

LENEXA, Kan., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan announced its Medicaid health plan has earned Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The NCQA Health Equity Accreditation gives healthcare organizations an actionable framework for improving health equity. This accreditation recognizes Sunflower for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to its members and its ongoing commitment to eliminating health disparities to support better health outcomes.

"Sunflower Health Plan is proud to be recognized by NCQA with this prestigious accreditation," said Michael Stephens, Plan President and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan. "We are not only meeting the needs of our diverse population but affirming our commitment to serve all members with equitable and effective care. Earning this accreditation is emblematic of our team's ongoing dedication to removing barriers, so we can contribute to making healthcare equitable for all in the state."

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. Accreditation standards are set high to continuously enhance a plan's quality of care, and the review process includes rigorous on-site and off-site evaluations by a team of physicians and health plan experts. The NCQA Health Plan Accreditation shows members and providers that a health plan is well managed and delivers high-quality care and service and Health Equity Accreditation demonstrates a health plan's dedication to advancing health equity.

Sunflower Health Plan provides Long Term Services and Supports to those enrolled in the Kansas Medicaid program, KanCare. Sunflower's Health Equity Accreditation, Health Plan Accreditation, and LTSS Distinction will continue through 2025.

About Sunflower Health Plan
Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

