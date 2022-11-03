Sunflower Health Plan Presents Dr. Venessa Lopez with 2022 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan (Sunflower), in collaboration with its parent company, Centene Corporation, has awarded Dr. Venessa Lopez, a Wichita-based pediatrician, with its national distinction of provider excellence.

Sunflower selected Dr. Lopez to recognize the extraordinary efforts she and her staff have made to deliver quality care and clinical excellence to Sunflower members. These results indicate a focus on ensuring appropriate screenings and follow up, which often requires coordinated outreach and patient education.

Dr. Venessa Lopez received Sunflower's 2022 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

"On behalf of Sunflower Health Plan, I'm pleased to recognize Dr. Venessa Lopez for the outstanding service she provides to our members in the Wichita area," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower's President and CEO. "Our primary focus is on delivering the best possible care to our members, and we could not do that without providers like Dr. Lopez. With the 2022 Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Lopez and her team for their commitment to helping young Kansans live their healthiest lives."

Dr. Lopez and her team have excelled in conducting annual well-child visits, ensuring immunizations in children and adolescents and completing preventive screening exams. They exceeded the 90th percentile in all of these quality measures.

"Dr. Lopez and the Redbud Pediatrics clinic staff represent the best in quality medical care," said Dr. Michael Skoch, Sunflower chief medical director. "Their well-designed patient outreach procedures demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving health outcomes."

Dr. Lopez earned her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and is board certified with the American Board of Pediatrics.

Sunflower's parent company, Centene, has sponsored this annual award since 2008 recognizing practitioners for their exemplary performance in a variety of quality measures.

