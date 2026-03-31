SUNGLASS HUT BECOMES OFFICIAL SUNGLASS PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK LIBERTY

Partnership marks Sunglass Hut's first sports collaboration, celebrating sport, style, and self-expression

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NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunglass Hut and the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced an exciting partnership, naming Sunglass Hut the Official Sunglass Partner of the New York Liberty, beginning with the 2026 WNBA season. As Sunglass Hut's first official sports partnership, the collaboration underscores the continued cultural influence of the Liberty and the momentum of women's sports.

Sunglass Hut becomes the Official Sunglass Partner of the New York Liberty

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown from a family-run kiosk in Miami to a global eyewear retailer with more than 2,500 stores worldwide. Through its "Own Your Moment" campaign, the brand celebrates sunglasses as symbols of individuality, empowerment, and community.

As one of the WNBA's original franchises heading into its 30th anniversary, the New York Liberty have become a defining force at the intersection of sport and culture in New York. Leaders on and off the court, the Liberty continue to shape conversations around women's sports, leadership, and identity while expanding their presence across fashion, entertainment, and community.

The partnership reflects the shared values of both organizations and a collective vision to elevate women's sports through style and storytelling. Rooted in confidence, individuality, and self-expression, the collaboration comes at a time when women's basketball is experiencing unprecedented cultural momentum. From tunnel walks emerging as fashion moments to athletes redefining visibility and influence, sport continues to shape style and identity. Through storytelling and integrated retail experiences, the Liberty and Sunglass Hut will empower fans to express themselves boldly on game day and beyond.

"At Sunglass Hut, we believe style is a powerful form of self-expression, and women's sports are shaping culture in bold and inspiring ways," said Onur Koksal, President and General Manager, Sunglass Hut North America. "Partnering with the New York Liberty is the perfect collaboration to reflect our commitment to celebrating individuality and confidence on and off the court. We're excited to empower fans to own their moment and express their style wherever the game takes them."

Launching in June on SunglassHut.com and in select New York City stores, the partnership will feature Ellie's Picks alongside favorites from the team. A true invitation to own your moment, combining style with confidence and playfulness. The curated selections celebrate bold and expressive style, which blends sport and fashion through colorful frames and distinctive shapes.

"Women's sports are driving culture in powerful ways, and the New York Liberty are proud to be at the forefront of that momentum," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "Sunglass Hut choosing the Liberty for its first sports partnership speaks to the strength of our brand and the impact of our players and fans. This collaboration allows us to create experiences that connect sport, style, and community while continuing to elevate women's basketball."

Throughout the 2026 season, Sunglass Hut will engage Liberty fans through integrated retail experiences, in-store activations, limited drops, and digital storytelling. At Barclays Center, the partnership will come to life through in-arena integration and fan-facing moments that reflect the high-energy atmosphere the Liberty have cultivated. The Liberty return to Barclays Center for the 2026 season this spring. For tickets and additional information, visit nyliberty.com.

About Sunglass Hut:

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 2,500 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China, Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com. Part of the EssilorLuxottica Group, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of eyewear.

About The New York Liberty:

The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made six WNBA Finals appearances in its 28-year history and won the 2024 WNBA Championship. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty play its home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. For more information, please visit www.nyliberty.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Sunglass Hut