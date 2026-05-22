Breanna Stewart, Melanie C and María Pedraza front Sunglass Hut's 2026 summer social campaign, bringing together sport, music and entertainment across key markets

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunglass Hut, the leading global destination for premium sunglasses, announces the next chapter of its OWN YOUR MOMENT platform with a summer campaign starring three influential talents across key markets: Breanna Stewart in the United States, Melanie C in the United Kingdom and María Pedraza in Spain.

SUNGLASS HUT BRINGS “OWN YOUR MOMENT” TO LIFE WITH GLOBAL SUMMER AMBASSADOR SERIES

First introduced in 2025, OWN YOUR MOMENT marked a refreshed brand positioning for Sunglass Hut, creating a more inspiring and emotionally resonant identity for customers around the world. The platform celebrates the idea that sunglasses are more than an accessory. They have the power to transform how people see the world and how the world sees them.

In 2026, Sunglass Hut will build on this momentum by deepening local relevance through authentic talent partnerships, bold customer experiences and social-first storytelling designed to connect with customers in a modern, inclusive and high-energy way.

"OWN YOUR MOMENT is about the instant shift that happens when you put on the right pair of sunglasses," said Filippo Resini, President Global Sun Retail at EssilorLuxottica. "Through these notable global ambassadors, we are bringing together sport, music and entertainment to celebrate that feeling across culture, style and everyday life."

Globally, the campaign will live as a cohesive summer series, with each talent showcased through a distinct story brought to life through video and still imagery. The campaign will appear across Sunglass Hut's website, CRM, PR and social platforms, as well as localized paid digital media, including social, mobile, online video and Connected TV.

Each talent will also create a curated product edit, available on Sunglass Hut ecommerce and in select stores within their respective market. In addition to these talent-led edits, the broader summer campaign will spotlight seasonal styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, Prada, Versace and other top fashion brands, alongside product exclusives available only at Sunglass Hut.

The first phase of the ambassador social media campaign launched on May 6 on Sunglass Hut's Instagram and will continue rolling out throughout the summer season.

In the United States, Breanna Stewart leads the campaign through a story shot in Miami. A basketball superstar, Olympian and New York Liberty player, Stewart is one of the most celebrated figures in women's sports, known for her leadership, resilience and commitment to empowering the next generation. This season, Sunglass Hut is also the official sunglass partner of the New York Liberty.

"Showing up with purpose matters, on and off the court. For me, sunglasses are part of that mindset. They help you feel ready, focused and confident stepping into whatever moment is ahead," said Breanna Stewart.

In the United Kingdom, Sunglass Hut partners with Melanie C, the iconic singer, globally recognized as a member of the Spice Girls and for her successful solo career. Melanie C brings authenticity, warmth and enduring cross-generational influence to the campaign. Following a successful partnership with Sunglass Hut in 2024, she returns as a summer ambassador only days after the release of her new album, Sweat.

"I've always believed in the power of positivity. Whether I'm on stage, in the studio or stepping into my day, sunglasses bring that extra edge and confidence, while still allowing you to express yourself and own who you are," said Melanie C.

For Spain, Sunglass Hut partners with María Pedraza, the Madrid-born actress best known internationally for Money Heist, Élite and Toy Boy. As she continues to build her international profile, including her upcoming Hollywood film Just Play Dead alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green, set to premiere later this year, Pedraza brings a distinctly Spanish energy to the Own Your Moment platform. Shot in Madrid, the campaign captures her effortless sense of style, creative confidence and love of horseback riding.

"As an actress, I love how one styling choice can transform the way you feel and express yourself. Sunglasses have that same power to shift the mood of a look and bring a little more confidence to the moment," said María Pedraza.

As part of the summer series, each ambassador will host a local event inspired by their market's culture and energy. Each experience will bring together talent meet and greets, customization moments, DJs and exclusive giveaways, creating a direct connection between the product, the campaign and the Sunglass Hut community.

About Sunglass Hut

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 2,500 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China, Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses. With more than 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 650 operational facilities and 18,000 stores, its mission is to help people around the world see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations.

EssilorLuxottica is home to some of the most advanced lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest, and Transitions, as well as some of the most iconic eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban and Oakley, highly sought-after licensed luxury brands, and world-class retailers such as Sunglass Hut, Óticas Carol, and GrandVision.

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has enabled access to sustainable vision care for more than 760 million people in underserved communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.essilorluxottica.com

Media Contact:

Sunglass Hut

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SOURCE Sunglass Hut