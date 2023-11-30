Sungrow Supplies Its 1+X Modular Inverter Solutions to a 267 MWp PV Project in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced the Company supplied Comerc Renew, BU (business unit) of centralized renewable generation of Comerc Energia Group, with its featured 1+X Modular Inverter solutions to a 267 MWp PV project in Brazil. This project marks a significant milestone in advancing the Brazilian ambition for a clean and sustainable energy future.

Sungrow 1+X Modular Inverter in the 267 MWp São João Paracatu Project (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

The PV plant, named São João Paracatu project, is an important project in Comerc Renew's development portfolio. Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter for this project is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters, featuring a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combining eight units together, bringing a more flexible design for different blocks sizes and making the on-site operation and maintenance easier. Each module is designed with an independent MPPT, further improving the power generation capacity of the power plant.

Sungrow supplied the complete solution, including the inverters, power transformers, medium voltage switchgears, and auxiliary systems – everything set in a 40-ft container. This project will be supplied with 21 units of 8.8 MW, 7 units of 6.6 MW inverters, and 1,050 combiner boxes with 20 inputs, in addition to all services of cold and hot commissioning and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) training.

"Our success in the renewable space in Brazil is the outcome of the support from our partners. We are pleased to be working with Sungrow, a technology leader in the solar field, on a project of such magnitude," commented Pedro Fiuza, Vice President of centralized renewable generation of Comerc Energia Group.

"As an industry leader in the solar market, Sungrow welcomes the opportunity to work with Comerc Renew on another essential project for Brazil. We previously collaborated with Comerc Renew on their Helio Valgas 662 MWp and Varzea da Palma 118 MWp projects and are proud to supply the new São João Paracatu 267 MWp project. We look forward to collaborating further with Comerc Renew," said Rafael Ribeiro, President of Sungrow Brazil.

About Comerc Energia

Comerc Energia is the most complete energy and decarbonization solutions platform in Brazil. With over 20 years of experience and a portfolio consisting of approximately 4.7 thousand consumption units, the group holds a leading market share in the Free Energy Market, with 17% of consumers and, in 2022, it recorded a Net Operating Revenue of R$ 4 billion. The structure of Comerc Energia Group is anchored in four business verticals that encompass centralized renewable generation, distributed generation, energy trading, energy efficiency, sectorized metering, and management of consumers in the free market, which make the path towards decarbonization of Brazilian companies more concrete, assertive and achievable.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.