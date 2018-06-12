Suning Showcases Commitment To Driving High-End Consumption In China With Grand Celebration Of Bellagio Shanghai

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8347051-suning-bellagio-shanghai/

The hotel represents Suning's ambition to play a leading role in bringing high-end international brands and experiences to China. The company, one of the largest non-state owned enterprises in China, has leveraged the strengths and resources from its expertise in eight industries to provide guests at the Bellagio Shanghai – the second Bellagio hotel in the world to follow the legendary Las Vegas original – with a more unique experience.

This vision was evident at the star-studded night celebrating the special event where an array of activity, true to the Bellagio brand's promise of 'nothing short of forgettable', attracted familiar faces from the world of entertainment, culture and business. The guest list emphasised the importance of culture and art to the prestigious Bellagio brand – a story brought to life in a premiere by famous film director Lu Chuan, who was also in attendance.

Projected onto a 17-meter tall, 270-degree LED screen in the hotel's Atrium and starring actress Tang Jingmei and international supermodel Mariusz, Lu Chuan's film created the artistic visual fantasy to tell the story of a gentleman recalling fond memories, each representing the Bellagio brand's values of elegant, romantic, beautiful and artistic. It was one of many surprises for the invitation-only audience. MGM, known for its spectacular live performances, also brought a flavour of Las Vegas to Shanghai with a series of special performances including the world-renowned Blue Man Show.

In the Grand Ballroom, which features a seven-metre high ceiling, several Michelin starred chefs including Julian Serrano, founder of the award-winning Italian restaurant LAGO which he has brought to the new Bellagio Shanghai, demonstrated their flair with concoctions to stimulate all the senses of sight, sound, aroma, touch and taste. Others masterful cookery demonstrations came from the famed Chef Kurogi of KUROGI Shanghai and legendry Long Xu Noodle Show of Diaoyutai Cuisine.

With abundant Smart Retail experience in local market, Suning has big ambitions for developing high-end consumption of both products and experience in China. In the hotel scene specifically, along with Bellagio Shanghai, Suning Real Estate has already established partnership with prestigious brands including Sofitel, JW Marriott, Hyatt Regency and etc. The group aims to open 100 more high-end hotels and become the country's flagship hospitality operator in the future.

More broadly, Suning – which also owns the Fortune Global 500 Omni-channel Smart Retail firm Suning.com – has been focusing on developing its portfolio and partnerships for the trend towards high-end consumption. In April, the firm also made its debut at Milan Design Week to share insights in technology, design and lifestyle, and to explore deals with European brands with the view to bring more quality products and life experience to domestic consumers.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual sales of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media &Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.

