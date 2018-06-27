Suning.com Listed on China's 500 Most Valuable Brands with a Brand Value of 23 Billion RMB

The list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands is released by World Brand Lab, the leading independent consultancy of brand valuation and marketing strategy in the world. It evaluates brand value based on three dimensions: finance performance, customer impression and brand awareness. The total value generated by the 2018 listed brands is RMB 1.844 trillion. Due to its strong growth in revenue and brand awareness, Suning.com has achieved a brand value of RMB 23 billion, up 19% year-on-year.

Suning.com saw a strong financial growth in 2017, obtained an operating revenue of RMB 187 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 24.67%. In the first quarter of 2018, Suning.com has achieved Omni-channel sales of RMB 69.33 billion, up 46.33% year-on-year.

"Innovative technologies such as AI, Big-data and block-chain bring new opportunities to the growth of brand value," commented by the chairman of World Brand Laboratory and Nobel laureate and economist, Robert Mundell.

Suning put forward its 'Smart Retail' strategy in 2017, which revolves around Smart Sourcing, Smart Selling, Smart Services, Smart Logistics and Smart Business Models. The strategy meets and beats consumers' expectations by providing personalized goods and services in diversified consumption scenarios to improve shopping experience. During the past 6.18 Shopping Festival, Suning gained a 121% sales increase in total, reflecting the increasing brand reputation among customers and embodying the success of Smart Retail.

Meanwhile, Suning has been actively working on corporate social responsibility programs. By the end of 2017, Suning has contributed over RMB 1.1 billion to public welfare regarding disaster relief, education, poverty alleviation, environmental protection and other fields.

"China has entered a new era of quality consumption, which provides a broad market for local brands' development," said Sun Weimin, vice chairman of Suning.com, "As a leading retail brand, Suning is proud to be listed among the China's 500 Most Valuable Brands and will continuously undertake the responsibility to enhance Chinese brands competitiveness."

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan respectively. In 2017, Suning Holding ranked second among the top 500 private-owned enterprises in China with annual sales of 65.7 billion USD (412.95 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Sports, and Investment, among which Suning.com was listed on the 2017 list of Fortune Global 500.

