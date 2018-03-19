Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank's Technology and Life Sciences Division

Patel has extensive experience in building relationships with venture capital firms and lending to venture backed early to late stage technology companies. She has spent her 25-year career in the venture lending market with 20 of those years managing Comerica's Venture Capital Group. Patel will continue to be based in Palo Alto, California, which is where Comerica's TLS Division is headquartered.

"Sunita has built many great relationships with leaders in the venture capital community, and she has more than two decades of experience working with complex technology companies in various stages of growth," said Judy Love, California Market President, Comerica Bank. "She is the right person to lead our TLS division in a dynamic and everchanging environment. Under her direction, Comerica's TLS team will continue to bring value and financial intelligence to the innovation sector."

Active in her industry, Patel is a member of the VCNetwork, and also an early sponsor of the organization. She is a charter member of The Indus Entrepreneurs, a global entrepreneurship organization, and serves on the advisory board for The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs and The Women's Technology Cluster. Patel is often asked to participate on panels and speak at events as an industry expert. Additionally, she is a longtime supporter of the American India Foundation.

"Sunita is a key partner of the VCNetwork since we were founded in 1997," said Phil Sanderson, Co-chairman, VCNetwork and Managing Director Ridge Ventures. "Her support of our organization and the venture community has allowed Comerica to partner with countless venture-backed companies leading to their success. Sunita is one of most influential executives in Silicon Valley."

Comerica Bank's TLS Division is one of the nation's leading technology banking practices, offering a wide range of financial services tailored to corporate customers, entrepreneurs and professionals. Veteran bankers provide credit and financial services and products to young, growing, venture backed technology and life science companies, as well as their more mature counterparts.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $71.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2017.

