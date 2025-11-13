Sunlight.com Survey Finds GLP-1 Users Will Spend Twice as Much as Non-Users on Clothes This Black Friday

Weight loss fuels major wardrobe overhauls as confidence and body image improve

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Sunlight.com finds that Americans using GLP-1 medications are preparing for a major wardrobe refresh this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The October 2025 survey of 1,500 U.S. adults reveals that GLP-1 users plan to spend more than twice as much on clothing as non-users, driven by confidence gains and closets full of clothes that no longer fit.

GLP-1 users plan to spend an average of $350 on clothing, compared to $150 for non-users. Nearly one in five (17%) plan to spend $500 or more, versus just 5% of non-users. Among those who've lost 50 pounds or more, 40% expect to spend at least $500. GLP-1 users are also more likely to increase their spending compared to previous years — 39% say they'll spend more this Black Friday, versus 20% of non-users.

6 in 10 GLP-1 Users Say Most of Their Clothes No Longer Fit

Sixty-two percent of GLP-1 users report that most or all of their wardrobe no longer fits, creating strong motivation to shop. Many are prioritizing sustainability as they rebuild their closets — 60% prefer brands that offer trade-in or resale programs.

When it comes to how they'll shop, GLP-1 users are embracing a hybrid approach: 65% plan to shop both online and in-store, 22% online only, and 12% exclusively in person. Non-users show a similar but slightly less omnichannel pattern.

GLP-1 users are most likely to buy jeans or pants (69%), shoes (67%), jackets or coats (54%), activewear (51%), tops (45%), and intimates (36%).

"GLP-1s aren't an overnight fix, but they often help patients lose weight faster and finally see results they haven't seen in years," says Dr. Angela Tran. "Once they start feeling that momentum and confidence, shopping becomes part of celebrating their transformation. Black Friday is the perfect time to rebuild a wardrobe that reflects who they've become."

2 in 3 GLP-1 Users Find Shopping More Enjoyable Now

Before starting medication, 37% of GLP-1 users say shopping made them feel stressed or self-conscious. Now, 67% say they enjoy it more, with 79% feeling more confident in their clothing choices and 70% saying they enjoy expressing their style more.

Respondents shared why clothes shopping feels different now:

"I can shop for smaller sizes and have more options."

"Trying on clothes is less stressful."

"Shopping feels celebratory after weight loss."

GLP-1 Users Are Exploring New Brands

Nearly 8 in 10 GLP-1 users (79%) feel more confident in their style, 60% are willing to spend more for quality or brand-name items, and 64% plan to shop brands they haven't purchased from before.

Top brands GLP-1 users plan to shop this Black Friday/Cyber Monday include Nike, Adidas, Levi's, American Eagle, Old Navy, H&M, Lululemon, Victoria's Secret, Gap, and Under Armour.

"Many GLP-1 users aren't just losing a few pounds, they're losing 5% to 15% of their body weight," says Dr. Tran. "As their appearance changes, so does their mindset. Updating their wardrobe helps reinforce the positive emotions and confidence that come with transformation."

7 in 10 Shoppers Prefer Brands That Promote Body Inclusivity

Across all shoppers — not just GLP-1 users — 72% say body inclusivity influences where they shop, and 76% value seeing diverse body types in advertising. Nearly half (49%) say they'd be more loyal to brands that promote body diversity.

In addition, 83% of shoppers prefer buying from brands that align with their personal values, while 23% have avoided brands they view as exclusionary.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Sunlight.com in October 2025 among 1,500 U.S. adults using an online polling platform. Among them, 356 respondents reported current or recent use of a GLP-1 medication. All GLP-1 figures represent combined data from current and recent users.

Full report: https://www.sunlight.com/news/glp-1-weight-loss-will-fuel-major-spending-on-clothes-this-black-friday/

About Sunlight

Sunlight.com empowers individuals in their weight loss journey through personalized, compassionate care and scientifically backed solutions.

SOURCE Sunlight