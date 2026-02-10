Sunlight.com Survey: GLP-1 Weight Loss Is Changing Dating and Relationships

More confidence, more dates, better sex lives — but for some, jealousy and breakups follow

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Sunlight.com finds that significant weight loss from GLP-1 medications is reshaping romantic relationships, boosting confidence, dating success, and intimacy for many users while creating strain for a smaller group. The January 2026 survey of 1,000 GLP-1 users who lost more than 20 pounds examines how physical transformation affects dating behavior, long-term partnerships, and relationship stability.

Confidence gains are widespread. Eighty percent of respondents say they feel more confident in dating situations, and 81% say they are more willing to pursue romantic connections. Dating outcomes reflect that shift: 72% report getting more matches on dating apps, 71% say they are going on more dates, and 70% say they are dating more attractive people. Many also say they are approached more often in public and feel more comfortable sharing photos on dating profiles.

For those already in relationships, weight loss most often strengthened existing bonds. Among respondents who remained with their partner, 68% say their relationship improved. The most common drivers include increased self-confidence (83%), improved physical well-being (74%), and improved emotional health (65%). Changes in intimacy stand out, with 67% saying their sex life improved and 38% saying their partner treats them better after the weight loss.

Among respondents who were single before starting a GLP-1, 25% say they entered a relationship after losing weight. An additional 10% of those who were previously partnered report finding a new partner following their transformation.

Not all outcomes were positive. Twelve percent of respondents say their relationship ended after their weight loss, and among those individuals, 69% say weight loss played a major role in the breakup. The most commonly cited reasons include increased personal confidence, receiving more attention from others, partner insecurity or jealousy, and diverging lifestyles or priorities. Among the small share whose relationships worsened but did not end, partner insecurity and jealousy were again the most frequently cited issues.

"Weight loss can change how people see themselves and how they move through the world, and that often carries over into dating and relationships," says Dr. Angela Tran, Sunlight.com chief medical advisor. "When self-criticism decreases, people tend to show up more openly and confidently, which can deepen connection. At the same time, those shifts can expose cracks in relationships that were already fragile."

