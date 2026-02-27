Sunlight.com Survey: 1 in 5 Hiring Managers Admit They're Less Likely To Hire Overweight Candidates

Weight bias shapes hiring, compensation, and promotion decisions

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight discrimination in the workplace is widespread, according to a new Sunlight.com survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers. The findings show weight bias shapes hiring, compensation, and promotion decisions, leaving overweight candidates less likely to be hired and overweight employees more likely to face smaller raises and fewer advancement opportunities.

Nearly 1 in 5 hiring managers (19%) admit they are less likely to hire an overweight job candidate. More than a quarter (28%) say a candidate's weight influences their first impression, and 14% say they have given overweight candidates worse job offers because of their weight.

Bias persists after hiring. Seventeen percent of hiring managers say they have given overweight employees smaller raises because of their weight, and 14% say they are less likely to promote an overweight employee. At the company level, 20% of managers say overweight employees are less likely to receive promotions, 18% say they receive smaller raises overall, and 16% say overweight employees earn less on average than non-overweight employees. Nearly 1 in 4 hiring managers (23%) believe overweight employees are less likely to reach executive or leadership roles, and 24% say overweight employees are less likely to be hired.

Negative assumptions also remain common. Half of hiring managers say they hold at least one negative stereotype about overweight employees. Thirty-three percent believe overweight workers lack stamina, 31% say they appear less professional, and 30% believe they lack self-discipline. More than 3 in 10 also say overweight employees are taken less seriously by clients and have weaker leadership credibility.

Weight bias varies across groups. Male hiring managers are nearly twice as likely as women to say a candidate's weight influences their first impression (34% vs. 18%). Managers ages 35 to 49 consistently report the highest bias across several measures, including being more likely to say they have given overweight employees smaller raises.

The survey also finds that weight management medications are showing up in workplace culture. Three in 10 hiring managers say their company encourages employees to use GLP-1 medications for weight management.

"There's no medical evidence that body weight predicts job performance or correlates with productivity, competence, leadership, or work quality," says Sunlight Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Angela Tran. "Weight bias is well documented in hiring and promotions, and while it can function like race or gender bias, weight isn't protected in most states."

Full report: https://www.sunlight.com/news/1-in-5-hiring-managers-admit-theyre-less-likely-to-hire-overweight-candidates/

About Sunlight

Sunlight.com empowers individuals in their weight loss journey through personalized, compassionate care and scientifically backed solutions.

SOURCE Sunlight