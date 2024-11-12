SUNLIGHTEN, THE LEADERS IN LIGHT SCIENCE, LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE RED LIGHT THERAPY PANEL

"We are thrilled to offer an industry-changing shift in the red light therapy experience," said Connie Zack, co-founder Sunlighten. "Our science-backed and easy-to-use programs instruct users on how to use the device and advise them on the best distance, time, and position based on their health goals regardless of where they are on their wellness journey. Unlike other red light therapy panels, Sunlighten blends refined natural luxury with innovative design, delivering a transformative experience with powerful long-term health benefits."

Sunlighten pioneered the integration of near infrared (NIR) in saunas 15 years ago with the mPulse Smart Sauna, which also offers science-backed benefits through programs designed from clinical studies. Last year, they launched the Sunlighten mobile app, providing all the programs in one platform and introducing red light therapy within the sauna. This year, they expand accessibility by releasing a standalone NIR/RED light therapy panel, making these benefits easier to access for everyone.

On average, Americans spend 90% of their life indoors and therefore miss out on the benefits of natural light waves from the sun, which activate the body's mitochondria and circadian rhythm and in turn, increase cellular energy, reduce illness, aging, inflammation and pain. The new RED Light Therapy Panel from Sunlighten offers the latest in light therapy by combining red light and NIR at optimal wavelengths (660 and 850 nm, respectively). This innovative panel stimulates healthier skin and enhances the body's healing mechanisms, helping people address key health concerns such as slowing aging, strengthening immunity, reducing fat and cellulite, alleviating inflammation, and improving sleep.

Known for its superior quality and craftsmanship, Sunlighten's RED Light Therapy Panel offers an aesthetic inspired by nature as the panel is encased in a hand-crafted eucalyptus wood frame for a sophisticated modern design. Multiple mounting options (floor stand, door hanger, and wall mounts) enable the panel to seamlessly fit into any home or office space. The Sunlighten RED Light Therapy Panel starts at $1,599 with optional add-ons sold separately. The Sunlighten app is available on Android and iOS.

