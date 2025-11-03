Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™ Condemns Continued Efforts to Ban Lawful Hemp-Derived Wellness Products in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™ ("Sunmed") continues to oppose recent efforts by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly to ban lawful hemp-derived wellness products across the state. While the hemp industry has been successful thus far in court in challenging the Governor's Executive Order 2025-05D, the Ohio Legislature is now advancing a bill that, if enacted as introduced, would eliminate access to virtually all hemp-derived wellness products in Ohio.

The proposed legislation mirrors the Governor's executive order by imposing sweeping prohibitions on non-intoxicating, naturally derived hemp formulations that Ohioans rely on for everyday wellness, recovery, and sleep support. Senate Bill 86 would restrict the sale of hemp products to a limited number of newly created, high-cost "hemp dispensaries," effectively removing these products from health food stores, grocery retailers, and independently owned CBD stores across the state.

Such restrictions are harmful, unnecessary, and economically devastating. Dispensaries rarely carry wellness and therapeutic hemp products, with many offering less than five percent of the formulations routinely available at legitimate wellness retailers such as Your CBD Store®. As a result, consumers would face reduced access, higher prices, and fewer choices, while small businesses that have operated transparently and compliantly under existing law would be forced to close their doors.

Sunmed is proud to support 12 independently owned and operated Your CBD Store® locations across Ohio, which together employ more than 25 residents and contribute over $250,000 annually in state and local tax revenue. These small businesses represent the heart of Ohio's hemp wellness community and have upheld the highest standards for product safety, including third-party testing, accurate labeling, child-resistant packaging, and strict 21+ age purchasing policies.

Sunmed strongly urges Ohio policymakers to reject this overreaching legislation and instead pursue evidence-based, science-driven rulemaking that distinguishes lawful hemp wellness products from marijuana, preserves consumer choice, and protects small business owners.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their state legislators immediately to voice support for maintaining retail access to hemp-derived wellness and therapeutic products, including their trusted Your CBD Store® locations throughout Ohio.

Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the nation's largest hemp retailer and the exclusive provider of award-winning Sunmed products. With more than 250 locations nationwide, Sunmed offers a range of premium, third-party tested formulations, including USDA-certified organic oils, sleep gummies, pain relief topical creams, and pet products. Through education, transparency, and research-based innovation, Sunmed empowers customers to pursue natural wellness safely and confidently.

