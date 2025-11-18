Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™ Expresses Deep Concern Over Newly Signed Federal Hemp Restrictions, While Remaining Hopeful for Constructive Reform

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™ ("Sunmed") joins the U.S. hemp industry and millions of consumers in expressing strong opposition to newly signed federal language that dramatically alters the legal definition of "hemp" under the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946. This change effectively bans up to ninety percent of hemp-derived wellness products that Americans rely on for therapeutic and holistic support—threatening thousands of small businesses, family farms, and more than 300,000 jobs nationwide.

The restrictive provisions were quietly slipped into the FY2026 Agriculture Appropriations Bill—legislation that Congress passed, and the President signed to reopen the federal government. The measure was added just days before the final vote and was not subject to hearings, debate, or committee review. Despite bipartisan objections, including efforts led by Senator Rand Paul to remove the ban, Congress was compelled to advance the overall bill to bring an end to the shutdown. Earlier this year, similar language was rejected at the committee level, highlighting the irregular and concerning manner in which this measure ultimately became law.

Senator Rand Paul summarized the issue clearly:

"The issue at hand is a last-minute federal ban slipped into the funding bill that would recriminalize legal hemp crops and shut down farms across the country. If there are bad actors selling high-potency products in gas stations, then the solution is regulation, not destroying a $28 billion industry and the rural communities who depend on it. I am not 'expanding marijuana' – I am preventing Washington from collapsing an entire legal American agricultural sector because some people don't understand the difference."

While the bill has now been signed, it is important to note that the revised definition does not take effect until 365 days after enactment. Although Sunmed remains deeply concerned about the potential harm to the $28.4 billion hemp economy, the company is optimistic that this one-year window allows time for Congress to enact balanced, science-driven, and permanent federal protections for hemp wellness products. Favorable legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming months—well ahead of the effective date.

"This next year will be critical," said Patrick Shatzer, Regulatory Affairs Senior Manager for Sunmed. "We've faced challenges before and prevailed through unity and science-based dialogue. Sunmed is committed to helping shape the future of responsible hemp regulation—one that protects consumers, supports small businesses, and sustains the growth of modern wellness."

Sunmed remains steadfast in its mission to provide consumers with safe, trusted, high-quality hemp products. All Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store® | Modern Wellness™ locations will remain open and continue operating as usual.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their U.S. Representative and Senators to express opposition to this harmful ban. Further updates will follow.

