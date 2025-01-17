SUNMI Shines at NRF 2025 with Innovative Commercial PADs

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 12-14, 2025, the National Retail Federation (NRF) took place at the Javits Convention Center in New York, showcasing the latest in retail technology. SUNMI, a leader in IoT technology, marked its seventh consecutive year at NRF, unveiling two major series with eight flagship products under the theme "Super, Better, Together." This event highlighted SUNMI's enhanced software capabilities, comprehensive global services, and localization strengths, further expanding the possibilities of Android devices for business. Engaging with global retailers through diverse industry scenarios and a lively partner party, SUNMI seized the opportunity to explore new market possibilities.

Expanding the Android Flagship Lineup

SUNMI introduced the Commercial PAD and Flex series, designed with deep industry insights and market needs in mind. These Android products, built with continuous innovation and R&D investments, offer enhanced user experiences tailored to diverse industry and customer needs.

The Commercial PAD series is designed for business settings with a sleek, minimalist aesthetic. Available in multiple sizes and ports, they offer versatile placement options, including desktop and wall mounting. It boasts advanced international payment capabilities, Bluetooth 5.3 for secure data transfer, and seamless network switching. Upon debut, these tablets garnered significant attention at the SUNMI booth.

The Flex series introduces a modular design concept, allowing for flexible smart terminal solutions with various sizes, functional stands, accessories and customizable terminal appearance. Powered by a Qualcomm chip with a robust AI engine, it delivers exceptional performance and flexibility, enabling clients to enjoy an upgraded, easy assembly experience across different scenarios.

At the 2025 NRF, SUNMI unveiled the SUPER Solution, a dual-system upgrade from last year's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

As the industry's first point-of sale solution powered by Qualcomm® IoT processors and comes with both Windows and Android systems, SUPER Solution offers flexible compatibility, allowing you to switch systems and enjoy cross platform software management without extra hardware costs, thereby reducing deployment expenses. Its high-performance, low-power architecture is energy-efficient, supporting eco-friendly practices and driving the global POS industry's cross-platform transformation. SUNMI also introduced a variety of dual-system smart terminals, offering customers a low-power, high-performance, stylish and sleek POS experience in different business scenarios.

Art Miller, VP of Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies, stated, "In this era of rapid 5G and AI advancements, continuous technological innovation and research are essential drivers of business digitization. We are excited to continue our collaboration with SUNMI to create a smarter, more connected world."

Also showcased at the event were more third-generation flagship products. The V3 Family offers higher performance and a sharper display for seamless operations, expanding its use across diverse scenarios and pushing the boundaries of business possibilities. The L3 redefines the product line with new features and applications, providing operational momentum for stores. The T3 FAMILY stands out with powerful performance and new functionalities, making it the preferred choice for high-end retail. The P3 AIR handheld payment terminal enhances the payment experience, drawing significant attention.

Innovations in Service and Global Cooperation

SUNMI highlighted its enhanced software capabilities, with an AI-integrated OS supporting facial, motion, voice, and fingerprint recognition, tailoring solutions for varied business needs. The upgraded DMP cloud management system ensures secure cross-platform and cross-brand device management. "Hyper Wi-Fi", deployed at the booth, was showcased for stable, long-distance network connectivity for businesses.

SUNMI Care continues to elevate customer experiences through a global service network that includes over 30 service centers, 100+ authorized partners, and 2000+ regional on-site service points.

SUNMI's North American payment channel capabilities stand out, expanding sales channels for retail, F&B, and service among other industries, and improving end-user payment experiences.

Collaborating for Global Success

SUNMI collaborated with ecosystem partners like Stripe, Toshiba, and Transire to showcase applications and solutions for coffee shops, convenience stores, and fast-food restaurants. During the SUNMITALK session, several ecosystem partners were invited to explore industry developments and solutions across various fields. Qualcomm shared insights on how AIoT is transforming business digitalization. Stripe introduced its Tap to Pay solution, while Transire and A. Melville from Latin America discussed their successful collaborations with SUNMI and highlighted opportunities, offering inspiration and insights to other attendees. By working closely with partners to address local business needs, SUNMI maximizes service to global merchants with its hardware and software capabilities.

In addition to the diverse product and solution displays, SUNMI hosted the SUNMI ONE PARTY, inviting North and Latin American partners to discuss digital transformation and business innovation possibilities.

As a global leader in IoT technology, SUNMI operates in over 200 countries and regions across more than 100 industries. With more than 58,000 ecosystem partners, SUNMI is driving digital solutions in retail, F&B, finance, healthcare, and services, supporting the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar businesses and paving the way for the future of Business 4.0.

