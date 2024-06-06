Sunoco LP and NuStar Energy L.P. 2023 Schedule K-3s Now Available

DALLAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced that Sunoco LP and NuStar Energy Partners, L.P. 2023 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.sunocolp.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

SUN Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2023 Schedule K-3 via email, SUN unitholders owning SUN Common Units in 2023 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 289-8131 weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. CDT.

NuStar Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of Schedule K-3 via email, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders owning Common Units in 2023 may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for Common Units weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CDT.

For more information, visit the Sunoco LP website www.sunocolp.com.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 47 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers, and distributors. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Media:

Vicki Granado, Vice President – Media & Communications

(214) 981-0761, [email protected]

