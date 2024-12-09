Sunoco LP Announces 2025 Operational and Financial Guidance and Participation in Upcoming Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced its operational and financial guidance for 2025. Presentation materials discussing the guidance are available on the Partnership's website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

In conjunction with the announcement of its operational and financial guidance for 2025, the Partnership will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2024 Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

