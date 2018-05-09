Sunoco LP Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.

Revenue totaled $3.7 billion, an increase of 33.5 percent, compared to $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was the result of the average selling price of fuel being higher than last year.

Total gross profit increased to $296 million, compared to $256 million in the first quarter of 2017, as a result of higher motor fuel gross profits.

Loss from continuing operations was $78 million, including a $109 million loss on extinguishment of debt and other, versus income of $12 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $237 million versus a loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, of $11 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $315 million, or ($3.74) per diluted unit, versus a net income of $1 million, or ($0.22) per diluted unit, in the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $109 million, compared with $155 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, was $85 million, compared to $77 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflects lower cash interest expense and a decrease in maintenance capital spend.

On a weighted-average basis, fuel margin for all gallons sold was 10.5 cents per gallon, compared to 14.5 cents per gallon in the first quarter of 2017. The 4.0 cent per gallon decrease was attributable to a shift in volumes away from the retail segment to the wholesale segment and the adoption of revenue recognition.

Net loss for the wholesale segment was $58 million compared to net income of $38 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $80 million, versus $91 million in the first quarter of last year. Total wholesale gallons sold were 1,612 million, compared to 1,313 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 22.8 percent. The Partnership earned 8.4 cents per gallon on these volumes, compared to 10.6 cents per gallon a year earlier.

Net loss for the retail segment was $257 million compared to a net loss of $37 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $29 million, versus $64 million in the first quarter of last year. Total retail gallons sold were 245 million, down from 595 million gallons a year ago as volumes migrated to the wholesale segment. The Partnership earned 24.4 cents per gallon on these volumes, compared to 23.1 cents per gallon a year earlier.

SUN's recent accomplishments include the following:

Closed the strategic divestiture of company-operated sites in the continental United States to 7-Eleven, Inc. on January 23, 2018 for gross proceeds of approximately $3.2 billion

to 7-Eleven, Inc. on for gross proceeds of approximately Completed the following refinancing and equity repurchase initiatives:

Closed the private offering of $2.2 billion of new senior notes on January 23, 2018 , comprised of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2026 and $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2028. Proceeds from this offering were used to redeem in full amounts owed under existing senior notes

of new senior notes on , comprised of in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2026 and in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2028. Proceeds from this offering were used to redeem in full amounts owed under existing senior notes

Repaid in full and terminated the term loan agreement and paid down all outstanding amounts owed under the revolving credit facility



Redeemed $300 million of Series A Preferred Units held by Energy Transfer Equity for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $313 million

of Series A Preferred Units held by Energy Transfer Equity for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately

Repurchased 17,286,859 Sunoco common units owned by Energy Transfer Partners for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $540 million at a 10-day volume weighted average price of $31.2376 per unit

Following the conversion of sites to the commission agent channel through April 2018, SUN operates 21 company-operated sites along the New Jersey turnpike and 54 retail sites in Hawaii.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

Distribution

On April 26, 2018, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the first quarter of 2018 of $0.8255 per unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on May 15, 2018 to common unitholders of record on May 7, 2018.

SUN's distribution coverage ratio for the first quarter was 1.00 times. The distribution coverage ratio on a trailing 12-month basis was 1.22 times.

Liquidity

At March 31, SUN had no borrowings against its revolving line of credit and other long-term debt of $2.3 billion. In the first quarter of 2018, SUN did not issue any common units through its at-the-market equity program. The leverage ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with SUN's credit facility, was 3.82 times at the end of the first quarter.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 10, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss first quarter results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes early and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Events and Presentations. An investor presentation accompanying the earnings call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Events and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership that distributes motor fuel to approximately 9,200 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100 percent of Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Senior Director – Investor Relations and Treasury

(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

Derek Rabe, CFA, Senior Analyst – Investor Relations and Finance

(214) 840-5553, derek.rabe@sunoco.com

Media:

Alyson Gomez, Director – Communications

(214) 840-5641, alyson.gomez@sunoco.com

Jeamy Molina, Senior Manager – PR & Communications

(214) 840-5594, jeamy.molina@sunoco.com

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(in millions, except units) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98



$ 28

Accounts receivable, net 451



541

Receivables from affiliates 160



155

Inventories, net 434



426

Other current assets 71



81

Assets held for sale 6



3,313

Total current assets 1,220



4,544

Property and equipment, net 1,522



1,557

Other assets:





Goodwill 1,430



1,430

Intangible assets, net 656



768

Other noncurrent assets 91



45

Total assets $ 4,919



$ 8,344

Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 416



$ 559

Accounts payable to affiliates 178



206

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 759



368

Current maturities of long-term debt 5



6

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale —



75

Total current liabilities 1,358



1,214

Revolving line of credit —



765

Long-term debt, net 2,283



3,519

Advances from affiliates 85



85

Deferred tax liability 124



389

Other noncurrent liabilities 137



125

Total liabilities 3,987



6,097

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)





Equity:





Limited partners:





Series A Preferred unitholder - affiliated (no units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 12,000,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017) —



300

Common unitholders (82,492,008 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 99,667,999 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017) 932



1,947

Class C unitholders - held by subsidiary (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) —



—

Total equity 932



2,247

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,919



$ 8,344



SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except unit and per unit amounts) Revenues:





Retail motor fuel $ 445



$ 353

Wholesale motor fuel sales to third parties 3,094



2,244

Wholesale motor fuel sales to affiliates 12



21

Merchandise 135



131

Rental income 22



22

Other 41



37

Total revenues 3,749



2,808

Cost of sales:





Retail motor fuel cost of sales 401



317

Wholesale motor fuel cost of sales 2,945



2,143

Merchandise cost of sales 93



88

Other 14



4

Total cost of sales 3,453



2,552

Gross profit 296



256

Operating expenses:





General and administrative 35



32

Other operating 98



92

Rent 15



20

Loss on disposal of assets 3



2

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 49



54

Total operating expenses 200



200

Operating income 96



56

Other expenses:





Interest expense, net 34



58

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other 109



—

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (47)



(2)

Income tax expense (benefit) 31



(14)

Income (loss) from continuing operations (78)



12

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (237)



(11)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (315)



$ 1









Net loss per limited partner unit - basic:





Continuing operations - common units $ (1.11)



$ (0.11)

Discontinued operations - common units (2.63)



(0.11)

Net loss - common units $ (3.74)



$ (0.22)

Net loss per limited partner unit - diluted:





Continuing operations - common units $ (1.11)



$ (0.11)

Discontinued operations - common units (2.63)



(0.11)

Net loss - common units $ (3.74)



$ (0.22)

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





Common units - basic 89,753,950



98,609,608

Common units - diluted 90,271,751



98,715,958









Cash distribution per unit $ 0.8255



$ 0.8255



Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance. We operate our business in two primary operating divisions, wholesale and retail, both of which are included as reportable segments.

Key operating metrics set forth below are presented as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying footnotes to the following two key operating metrics tables can be found immediately preceding our capital spending discussion.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017

Wholesale

Retail

Total



Wholesale

Retail

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon) Revenues:























Retail motor fuel $ —



$ 445



$ 445





$ —



$ 353



$ 353

Wholesale motor fuel sales to third parties 3,094



—



3,094





2,244



—



2,244

Wholesale motor fuel sale to affiliates 12



—



12





21



—



21

Merchandise —



135



135





—



131



131

Rental income 19



3



22





19



3



22

Other 14



27



41





13



24



37

Total revenues $ 3,139



$ 610



$ 3,749





$ 2,297



$ 511



$ 2,808

Gross profit:























Retail motor fuel $ —



$ 44



$ 44





$ —



$ 36



$ 36

Wholesale motor fuel 161



—



161





122



—



122

Merchandise —



42



42





—



43



43

Rental and other 29



20



49





28



27



55

Total gross profit $ 190



$ 106



$ 296





$ 150



$ 106



$ 256

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations (58)



(20)



(78)





38



(26)



12

Net loss and comprehensive loss from discontinued operations —



(237)



(237)





—



(11)



(11)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (58)



$ (257)



$ (315)





$ 38



$ (37)



$ 1

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 80



$ 29



$ 109





$ 91



$ 64



$ 155

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)







$ 85













$ 77

Operating Data:























Total motor fuel gallons sold:























Retail (3)



245



245









595



595

Wholesale 1,612







1,612





1,313







1,313

Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (1):























Retail (3)



24.4¢



24.4¢









23.1¢



23.1¢

Wholesale 8.4¢







8.4¢





10.6¢







10.6¢

Volume-weighted average for all gallons (3)







10.5¢













14.5¢

Retail merchandise margin (3)



29.7 %











31.6 %





The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow:



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017

Wholesale

Retail

Total



Wholesale

Retail

Total

(in millions) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (58)



$ (257)



$ (315)





$ 38



$ (37)



$ 1

Depreciation, amortization and accretion (3) 28



21



49





22



65



87

Interest expense, net (3) 19



17



36





20



44



64

Income tax expense (benefit) (3) 1



203



204





1



(18)



(17)

EBITDA $ (10)



$ (16)



$ (26)





$ 81



$ 54



$ 135

Non-cash compensation expense (3) —



3



3





0



4



4

Loss on disposal of assets (3) 3



23



26





2



5



7

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other (3) 109



20



129





—



—



—

Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (3) —



—



—





(5)



—



(5)

Inventory adjustments (3) (25)



(1)



(26)





13



1



14

Other non-cash adjustments 3



—



3





—



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 80



$ 29



$ 109





$ 91



$ 64



$ 155

Cash interest expense (3)







34













60

Current income tax expense (3)







468













—

Transaction-related income taxes (4)







(480)













—

Maintenance capital expenditures (3)







3













18

Distributable cash flow







$ 84













$ 77

Transaction-related expenses (3)







3













—

Series A Preferred distribution







(2)













—

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted







$ 85













$ 77



_______________________________ (1) Includes other non-cash adjustments and excludes the impact of inventory fair value adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (2) EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to reflect certain other non-recurring and non-cash items. We define Adjusted EBITDA to also include adjustments for unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory fair value adjustments. We define distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt that is paid on a semi-annual basis, Series A Preferred distribution, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures, and other non-cash adjustments. Further adjustments are made to distributable cash flow for certain transaction-related and non-recurring expenses that are included in net income. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because: • Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility; • securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities; • our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and • distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: • they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or term loan; • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and • as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) Includes amounts from discontinued operations. (4) Transaction-related income taxes primarily related to the 7-Eleven Transaction.

Capital Spending

SUN's gross capital expenditures for the first quarter were $19 million, which included $16 million for growth capital and $3 million for maintenance capital.

Excluding acquisitions, SUN expects to spend approximately $90 million on growth capital and approximately $40 million on maintenance capital for the full year 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-announces-first-quarter-financial-and-operating-results-300645788.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP

Related Links

http://www.SunocoLP.com

