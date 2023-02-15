Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Reports fourth quarter results including net income of $55 million , Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $238 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) of $153 million

, Adjusted EBITDA of and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted of Achieves $475 million of full year 2022 net income and generates full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $919 million , above guidance

of full year 2022 net income and generates full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of , above guidance Reaffirms full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) of $850 to $900 million

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $55 million versus $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $238 million compared with $198 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $153 million, compared to $143 million a year ago.

The Partnership sold approximately 2.0 billion gallons of fuel in the fourth quarter of 2022, up approximately 5% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 12.8 cents per gallon for the quarter compared to 12.0 cents per gallon a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $475 million versus $524 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the full year 2022 totaled $919 million, up 22% from $754 million a year ago.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the full year 2022 was $650 million, compared to $542 million a year ago.

Distribution

On January 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per unit, or $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 21, 2023 to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2023.

Liquidity and Leverage

At December 31, 2022, SUN had $900 million of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.7 billion. The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $593 million at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 3.8 times at the end of the fourth quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $89 million, which included $56 million for growth capital and $33 million for maintenance capital. For the full-year 2022, growth capital expenditures were $132 million and maintenance capital expenditures were $54 million.

2023 Business Outlook

The Partnership expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) to be between $850 and $900 million. SUN expects 2023 fuel volumes to be approximately 7.8 billion gallons, fuel margins to be approximately 12.0 cents per gallon, operating expenses(3) in a range of $525 to $535 million, growth capital expenditures of at least $150 million, and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $60 million.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant. (3) Operating expenses include general and administrative, other operating, and lease expenses.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Sr Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Matthew Kobler, Sr Manager – Investor Relations

(214) 840-5604, [email protected]

Media:

Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications

(214) 981-0739, [email protected]

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 82

$ 25 Accounts receivable, net 890

526 Receivables from affiliates 15

12 Inventories, net 821

534 Other current assets 175

95 Total current assets 1,983

1,192







Property and equipment 2,796

2,581 Accumulated depreciation (1,036)

(914) Property and equipment, net 1,760

1,667 Other assets:





Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 9

9 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 524

517 Goodwill 1,601

1,568







Intangible assets, net 588

542 Other noncurrent assets 236

188 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 129

132 Total assets $ 6,830

$ 5,815 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 966

$ 515 Accounts payable to affiliates 109

59 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 310

291 Operating lease current liabilities 21

19 Current maturities of long-term debt —

6 Total current liabilities 1,406

890 Operating lease non-current liabilities 528

521 Revolving line of credit 900

581 Long-term debt, net 2,671

2,668 Advances from affiliates 116

126 Deferred tax liability 156

114 Other noncurrent liabilities 111

104 Total liabilities 5,888

5,004 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders (84,054,765 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 83,670,950 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 942

811 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiary (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) —

— Total equity 942

811 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,830

$ 5,815

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per unit data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Motor fuel sales $ 5,793

$ 4,831

$ 25,216

$ 17,152 Non motor fuel sales 88

88

370

306 Lease income 37

35

143

138 Total revenues 5,918

4,954

25,729

17,596 Cost of sales and operating expenses:













Cost of sales 5,647

4,615

24,350

16,246 General and administrative 34

30

120

109 Other operating 88

78

338

270 Lease expense 16

15

63

59 Gain on disposal of assets and impairment charges (5)

(2)

(13)

(14) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 42

42

193

177 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 5,822

4,778

25,031

16,847 Operating income 96

176

678

749 Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (47)

(39)

(182)

(163) Other income (expense), net 1

—

1

— Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1

1

4

4 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(29)

—

(36) Income before income taxes 51

109

501

554 Income tax expense (benefit) (4)

9

26

30 Net income and comprehensive income $ 55

$ 100

$ 475

$ 524















Net income per common unit:













Common units - basic $ 0.42

$ 0.97

$ 4.74

$ 5.35 Common units - diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.95

$ 4.68

$ 5.28















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units - basic 83,836,166

83,431,830

83,755,378

83,369,534 Common units - diluted 84,925,646

84,664,873

84,803,698

84,438,276















Cash distribution per unit $ 0.8255

$ 0.8255

$ 3.30

$ 3.30

Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.

The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022



2021

Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total



Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except profit per gallon) Revenues:























Motor fuel sales $ 5,630

$ 163

$ 5,793



$ 4,678

$ 153

$ 4,831 Non motor fuel sales 29

59

88



31

57

88 Lease income 33

4

37



28

7

35 Total revenues $ 5,692

$ 226

$ 5,918



$ 4,737

$ 217

$ 4,954 Cost of sales:























Motor fuel sales $ 5,477

$ 139

$ 5,616



$ 4,443

$ 140

$ 4,583 Non motor fuel sales 3

28

31



3

29

32 Lease —

—

—



—

—

— Total cost of sales $ 5,480

$ 167

$ 5,647



$ 4,446

$ 169

$ 4,615 Net income and comprehensive income







$ 55











$ 100 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 183

$ 55

$ 238



$ 141

$ 57

$ 198 Operating Data:























Total motor fuel gallons sold







1,979











1,885 Motor fuel profit cents per gallon (2)







12.8 ¢











12.0 ¢



Year Ended December 31,

2022



2021

Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total



Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except profit per gallon) Revenues:























Motor fuel sales $ 24,508

$ 708

$ 25,216



$ 16,569

$ 583

$ 17,152 Non motor fuel sales 140

230

370



82

224

306 Lease income 132

11

143



127

11

138 Total revenues $ 24,780

$ 949

$ 25,729



$ 16,778

$ 818

$ 17,596 Cost of sales:























Motor fuel sales $ 23,585

$ 634

$ 24,219



$ 15,578

$ 535

$ 16,113 Non motor fuel sales 27

104

131



18

115

133 Lease —

—

—



—

—

— Total cost of sales $ 23,612

$ 738

$ 24,350



$ 15,596

$ 650

$ 16,246 Net income and comprehensive income







$ 475











$ 524 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 807

$ 112

$ 919



$ 672

$ 82

$ 754 Operating Data:























Total motor fuel gallons sold







7,720











7,545 Motor fuel profit cents per gallon (2)







12.8 ¢











11.2 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions)

(in millions) Net income and comprehensive income $ 55

$ 100

$ 475

$ 524 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 42

42

193

177 Interest expense, net 47

39

182

163 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 2

4

14

16 Gain on disposal of assets (5)

(2)

(13)

(14) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

29

—

36 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives 18

(9)

21

(14) Inventory adjustments 76

(22)

(5)

(190) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (1)

(1)

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate 3

2

10

9 Other non-cash adjustments 5

7

20

21 Income tax expense (benefit) (4)

9

26

30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 238

$ 198

$ 919

$ 754















Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 238

$ 198

$ 919

$ 754 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate (3)

(2)

(10)

(9) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate 3

2

8

8 Cash interest expense (47)

(39)

(176)

(157) Current income tax (expense) benefit (6)

(3)

2

(20) Transaction-related income taxes —

—

(42)

— Maintenance capital expenditures (33)

(17)

(54)

(39) Distributable Cash Flow 152

139

647

537 Transaction-related expenses 1

4

3

5 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 153

$ 143

$ 650

$ 542















Distributions to Partners:













Limited Partners $ 69

$ 69

$ 277

$ 275 General Partners 18

18

72

71 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 87

$ 87

$ 349

$ 346 Common Units outstanding - end of period 84.1

83.7

84.1

83.7







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because: • Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility; • securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities; • our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and • Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: • they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or term loan; • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and • as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliate. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliate; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliate. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period. (2) Excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

SOURCE Sunoco LP