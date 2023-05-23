Sunoco LP Announces Participation in EIC Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced its participation in the Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference. The Partnership will participate in meetings with members of the investment community on May 23 and May 24, 2023.

A slide presentation that management will reference during these meetings is available on Sunoco's website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Scott Grischow

Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

Matthew Kobler

Sr. Manager – Investor Relations

(214) 840-5604, [email protected]

