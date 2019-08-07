Sunoco LP Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the quarter was $55 million versus net income of $68 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $152 million compared with $140 million in the second quarter of 2018. Results were supported by an increase in the Partnership's fuel volumes and lower operating expenses.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), was $101 million, compared to $106 million a year ago. This year-over-year decrease reflects higher Adjusted EBITDA offset by higher interest expense and maintenance capital expenditures.

Net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, included a one-time expense of approximately $8 million related to a reserve for an open contractual dispute.

Recent Accomplishments and Other Developments

Sold a record high 2.05 billion gallons in the second quarter, up 4% from the second quarter of 2018. On a weighted-average basis, fuel margin for all gallons sold was 9.1 cents per gallon, or 9.4 cents per gallon excluding the one-time expense of approximately $8 million this quarter.

per gallon, or per gallon excluding the one-time expense of approximately this quarter. Reported current quarter cash coverage of 1.17 times and trailing twelve months coverage of 1.35 times. Excluding the one-time expense of approximately $8 million this quarter, SUN's distribution coverage ratio for the second quarter was 1.26 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.37 times. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.20 times at the end of the second quarter (2) .

this quarter, SUN's distribution coverage ratio for the second quarter was 1.26 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.37 times. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.20 times at the end of the second quarter . Closed on the joint venture with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) ("Energy Transfer") on a diesel fuel pipeline to West Texas . Energy Transfer will operate the pipeline for the joint venture, which will transport diesel fuel from Hebert, Texas to a terminal in the Midland, Texas area. The pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels per day and was successfully commissioned in August 2019 . SUN expects its cash investment to be approximately $50 million .

Distribution

On July 25, 2019, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.8255 per unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 14, 2019 to common unitholders of record on August 6, 2019.

Liquidity

At June 30, SUN had borrowings of $117 million against its revolving line of credit and other long-term debt of $2.9 billion. In the second quarter of 2019, SUN did not issue any common units through its at-the-market equity program.

Capital Spending

SUN's gross capital expenditures for the second quarter were $31 million, which included $25 million for growth capital and $6 million for maintenance capital.

Excluding acquisitions, SUN expects to spend at least $100 million on growth capital, including approximately $5 million of growth capital toward the pipeline joint venture with Energy Transfer, and approximately $40 million on maintenance capital for the full year 2019.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income. (2) Excluding the one-time expense of approximately $8 million this quarter, SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with SUN's credit facility, was 4.16 times at the end of the second quarter.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) to discuss second quarter results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes early and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Events and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100 percent of Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sunoco LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018



(in millions, except units) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36



$ 56

Accounts receivable, net

573



374

Receivables from affiliates

2



37

Inventories, net

410



374

Other current assets

77



64

Total current assets

1,098



905











Property and equipment

2,074



2,133

Accumulated depreciation

(635)



(587)

Property and equipment, net

1,439



1,546

Other assets:







Lease right-of-use assets, net

536



—

Goodwill

1,558



1,559











Intangible assets

914



915

Accumulated amortization

(235)



(207)

Intangible assets, net

679



708

Other non-current assets

160



161

Total assets

$ 5,470



$ 4,879

Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 530



$ 412

Accounts payable to affiliates

24



149

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

306



299

Operating lease current liabilities

21



—

Current maturities of long-term debt

6



5

Total current liabilities

887



865

Operating lease non-current liabilities

520



—

Revolving line of credit

117



700

Long-term debt, net

2,878



2,280

Advances from affiliates

80



24

Deferred tax liability

90



103

Other non-current liabilities

119



123

Total liabilities

4,691



4,095

Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Limited partners:







Common unitholders











(82,749,333 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 82,665,057 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018)

779



784

Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries











(16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)

—



—

Total equity

779



784

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,470



$ 4,879



SUNOCO LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except unit and per unit amounts) Revenues:













Motor fuel sales $ 4,366



$ 4,507



$ 7,949



$ 8,058

Non motor fuel sales 74



66



148



242

Lease income 35



34



70



56

Total revenues 4,475



4,607



8,167



8,356

Cost of sales and operating expenses:













Cost of sales 4,206



4,297



7,528



7,750

General and administrative 34



34



61



69

Other operating 73



86



157



184

Lease expense 16



19



30



34

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges 2



2



50



5

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 47



41



92



90

Total cost of sales and operating expenses 4,378



4,479



7,918



8,132

Operating income 97



128



249



224

Other expenses:













Interest expense, net 43



36



85



70

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other, net (6)



—



(3)



109

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 60



92



167



45

Income tax expense (benefit) 5



(2)



3



29

Income from continuing operations 55



94



164



16

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(26)



—



(263)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 55



$ 68



$ 164



$ (247)

















Net income (loss) per common unit - basic:













Continuing operations - common units $ 0.44



$ 0.91



$ 1.51



$ (0.29)

Discontinued operations - common units 0.00



(0.32)



0.00



(3.05)

Net income (loss) - common units $ 0.44



$ 0.59



$ 1.51



$ (3.34)

Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted:













Continuing operations - common units $ 0.43



$ 0.90



$ 1.50



$ (0.29)

Discontinued operations - common units 0.00



(0.32)



0.00



(3.05)

Net income (loss) - common units $ 0.43



$ 0.58



$ 1.50



$ (3.34)

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Common units - basic 82,742,323



82,494,976



82,726,842



86,104,411

Common units - diluted 83,509,987



82,947,669



83,455,021



86,569,372

















Cash distributions per unit $ 0.8255



$ 0.8255



$ 1.6510



$ 1.6510



Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance. Our financial statements reflect two reportable segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other.

The key operating metrics and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019



2018

Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total



Fuel

Distribution

and

Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon) Revenues:























Motor fuel sales $ 4,193



$ 173



$ 4,366





$ 4,304



$ 203



$ 4,507

Non motor fuel sales 16



58



74





15



51



66

Lease income 31



4



35





31



3



34

Total revenues $ 4,240



$ 235



$ 4,475





$ 4,350



$ 257



$ 4,607

Gross profit (1):























Motor fuel sales $ 171



$ 19



$ 190





$ 204



$ 23



$ 227

Non motor fuel sales 13



31



44





18



31



49

Lease 31



4



35





31



3



34

Total gross profit $ 215



$ 54



$ 269





$ 253



$ 57



$ 310

Income (loss) from continuing operations 39



16



55





101



(7)



94

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



—





—



(26)



(26)

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 39



$ 16



$ 55





$ 101



$ (33)



$ 68

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 119



$ 33



$ 152





$ 132



$ 8



$ 140

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (2)







$ 101













$ 106

Operating Data:























Motor fuel gallons sold







2,054













1,977

Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (3)







9.1 ¢











9.9 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted:



Three Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

Change

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA









Fuel distribution and marketing $ 119



$ 132



$ (13)

All other 33



8



25

Total 152



140



12

Depreciation, amortization and accretion (47)



(41)



(6)

Interest expense, net (43)



(36)



(7)

Non-cash compensation expense (3)



(3)



—

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (4) (2)



(40)



38

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other, net 6



—



6

Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives (3)



—



(3)

Inventory adjustments 4



32



(28)

Other non-cash adjustments (4)



(3)



(1)

Income before income tax (expense) benefit (4) 60



49



11

Income tax (expense) benefit (4) (5)



19



(24)

Net income and comprehensive income $ 55



$ 68



$ (13)













Adjusted EBITDA $ 152



$ 140



$ 12

Cash interest expense 41



34



7

Current income tax expense (benefit) (4) 4



(5)



9

Transaction-related income taxes —



10



(10)

Maintenance capital expenditures 6



2



4

Distributable Cash Flow 101



99



2

Transaction-related expenses (4) —



7



(7)

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted $ 101



$ 106



$ (5)













Distributions to Partners:









Limited Partners $ 68



$ 68





General Partner 18



18





Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 86



$ 86





Common Units outstanding – end of period 82.7



82.5





Distribution coverage ratio (5) 1.17x

1.24x





















(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, Series A Preferred distribution, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:

• Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;

• securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;

• our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and

• Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

• they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

• they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

• they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or term loan;

• although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and

• as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) Includes other non-cash adjustments and excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (4) Includes amounts from discontinued operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018. (5) The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, divided by distributions expected to be paid to partners of Sunoco LP in respect of such a period.

