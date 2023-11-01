Sunoco LP Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

  • Reports third quarter results including net income of $272 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $257 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1) of $181 million
  • Increases full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) guidance to be above $935 million

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, net income was $272 million versus $83 million in the third quarter of 2022.  

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2023 was $257 million compared with $276 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the third quarter of 2023 was $181 million, compared to $196 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The Partnership sold approximately 2.1 billion gallons of fuel in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7% versus the third quarter of 2022.  Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.0 cents per gallon for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 13.9 cents per gallon in the third quarter of 2022.

Distribution

On October 20, 2023, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per unit, or $3.3680 per unit on an annualized basis.  The distribution will be paid on November 20, 2023 to common unitholders of record on October 30, 2023. 

Liquidity and Leverage

On September 20, 2023, SUN completed an offering of $500 million 7.000% Senior Notes due 2028. SUN used the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

At September 30, 2023, SUN had $647 million of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $3.2 billion.  The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $847 million at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. 

SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its revolving credit facility, was 3.9 times at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 were $45 million, which included $31 million for growth capital and $14 million for maintenance capital. 

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

(2)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments.  To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)


September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      256

$                        82

Accounts receivable, net

1,145

890

Accounts receivable from affiliates

10

15

Inventories, net

909

821

Other current assets

162

175

Total current assets

2,482

1,983




Property and equipment

2,924

2,796

Accumulated depreciation

(1,103)

(1,036)

Property and equipment, net

1,821

1,760

Other assets:


Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

9

9

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

509

524

Goodwill

1,599

1,601

Intangible assets, net

554

588

Other non-current assets

267

236

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

126

129

Total assets

$                   7,367

$                   6,830

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                      991

$                      966

Accounts payable to affiliates

114

109

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

350

310

Operating lease current liabilities

21

21

Total current liabilities

1,476

1,406




Operating lease non-current liabilities

514

528

Revolving credit facility

647

900

Long-term debt, net

3,169

2,671

Advances from affiliates

104

116

Deferred tax liability

162

156

Other non-current liabilities

115

111

Total liabilities

6,187

5,888




Commitments and contingencies






Equity:


Limited partners:


Common unitholders
   (84,065,099 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and
    84,054,765 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)

1,180

942

Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries
   (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and
    December 31, 2022)


Total equity

1,180

942

Total liabilities and equity

$                   7,367

$                   6,830

SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUES:






Motor fuel sales

$               6,173

$               6,468

$             17,019

$             19,423

Non-motor fuel sales

109

90

295

282

Lease income

38

36

113

106

Total revenues

6,320

6,594

17,427

19,811

COST OF SALES AND OPERATING EXPENSES:






Cost of sales

5,793

6,261

16,211

18,703

General and administrative

30

29

92

86

Other operating

93

86

262

250

Lease expense

18

16

51

47

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

4

(3)

(8)

(8)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

44

55

141

151

Total cost of sales and operating expenses

5,982

6,444

16,749

19,229

OPERATING INCOME

338

150

678

582

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):






Interest expense, net

(56)

(49)

(162)

(135)

Other income, net



7

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

1

1

4

3

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

283

102

527

450

Income tax expense

11

19

27

30

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$                  272

$                    83

$                  500

$                  420








NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT:






Basic

$                 2.99

$                 0.76

$                 5.20

$                 4.32

Diluted

$                 2.95

$                 0.75

$                 5.14

$                 4.27








WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS
OUTSTANDING:






Basic

84,064,445

83,763,064

84,061,363

83,728,153

Diluted

85,132,733

84,831,037

85,037,289

84,769,526








CASH DISTRIBUTIONS PER UNIT

$               0.8420

$             0.8255

$             2.5260

$             2.4765

Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.

The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth in the following table are presented for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Fuel
Distribution
and
Marketing

All Other

Total

Fuel
Distribution
and
Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except profit per gallon)

Revenues:











Motor fuel sales

$          6,000

$          173

$     6,173

$           6,270

$          198

$     6,468

Non-motor fuel sales

45

64

109

29

61

90

Lease income

35

3

38

35

1

36

Total revenues

$          6,080

$          240

$     6,320

$           6,334

$          260

$     6,594

Cost of sales:











Motor fuel sales

$          5,593

$          162

$     5,755

$           6,062

$          170

$     6,232

Non-motor fuel sales

13

25

38

2

27

29

Lease







Total cost of sales

$          5,606

$          187

$     5,793

$           6,064

$          197

$     6,261

Net income and comprehensive income



$        272





$          83

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$              226

$             31

$        257

$              250

$             26

$        276

Operating data:











Motor fuel gallons sold



2,124





1,986

Motor fuel profit cents per gallon (2)



         13.0 ¢





         13.9 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

(in millions)

Net income and comprehensive income

$                   272

$                     83

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

44

55

Interest expense, net

56

49

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

4

4

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

4

(3)

Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(1)

23

Inventory adjustments

(141)

40

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(1)

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates

2

2

Other non-cash adjustments

7

5

Income tax expense

11

19

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$                   257

$                   276




Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$                   257

$                   276

Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates

(2)

(2)

Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates

2

2

Cash interest expense

(54)

(46)

Current income tax expense

(8)

(24)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(14)

(11)

Distributable Cash Flow

181

195

Transaction-related expenses


1

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1)

$                   181

$                   196




Distributions to Partners:


Limited Partners

$                     71

$                     69

General Partners

19

18

Total distributions to be paid to partners

$                     90

$                     87

Common Units outstanding - end of period

84.1

83.8


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments.


We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:


Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;


securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;


our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and


Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.


Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:


they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;


they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;


they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes;


although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and


as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.


Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliates based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliates as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliates. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliates; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliates. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.


(2)

Excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

SOURCE Sunoco LP

News Releases in Similar Topics

