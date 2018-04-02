Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model

Under the commission agent model, Sunoco owns, prices and sells fuel at the sites, paying the agent a fixed cents-per-gallon commission. In addition, Sunoco continues to own approximately two-thirds of this portfolio in fee and will receive rental income from the commission agent, who will conduct all operations related to the convenience store and any related restaurant locations.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership that distributes motor fuel to approximately 9,200 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE).

The information contained in this press release is available on the Sunoco LP website at www.SunocoLP.com.

